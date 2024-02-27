Illinois Governor proposes $500 million for quantum technology in new budget





Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is asking the state Legislature for $500 million for quantum technology in his budget proposal released Wednesday. This is the latest sign of support for the region's emerging quantum ecosystem, which has attracted millions of dollars in corporate and government investment in recent years. It is a central driver of U.S. leadership in this area.

In an interview with Axios, Pritzker said his proposal includes $200 million for cryogenic facilities needed to keep quantum computing systems cold and $100 million for the development of a quantum campus. .

“We had already established ourselves as a major hub for quantum development, but now we have an opportunity to take an even bigger step,” Pritzker told the outlet.

The University of Chicago has assembled a group of world-class scientists and engineers who are leading the quantum revolution. In addition to cutting-edge faculty in engineering, physics, and chemistry, the University of Chicago offers one of the nation's first doctoral programs in quantum science and engineering through the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering.

The governors' announcement comes as a coalition led by the Chicago-based Chicago Quantum Exchange is part of a federal effort aimed at revitalizing an innovation economy that has the potential to make the nation a world leader in critical technologies. It comes as the second phase competes for up to $70 million in federal funding. 10 years. Block Tech Hub, a cross-sector coalition led by the Chicago Quantum Exchange, earned the region designation as a U.S. regional innovation and technology hub for quantum technology in the first phase of the program last year. The selection was announced in October by the White House and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The Chicago Quantum Exchange is based in Chicago and supported by the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Northwestern University, and is a member of more than 40 companies. , international organizations, nonprofit partners and regional partners. It has played a key role in fostering cross-sector partnerships that are central to the region's growth in this area.

Recent funding includes $280 million in federal funding as part of the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018, and $280 million in federal funding last year from IBM and Google for two separate plans to advance quantum computing. provided a total of $150 million to the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo.

The University of Chicago is deeply committed to research in quantum science and technology and is passionate about partnerships with leading research universities and national laboratories as we form the world's first quantum technology community, said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos. said. Governor Pritzker is fostering an environment of innovation in Illinois, and today's announcement will further these efforts. Advances in quantum technology from these extraordinary investments will lead to extraordinary advances for the state and nation as a whole.

The Chicago area is home to some of the world's leading experts in quantum information science. A widely dispersed industrial base. A vibrant startup culture, including Duality, the country's first quantum startup accelerator. 4 of the National Quantum Initiative Act's 10 research centers. and infrastructure, including a 124-mile quantum network, one of the nation's longest.

Government investment is key to strengthening the Chicago region's quantum ecosystem and is central to advancing research, building the quantum workforce of the future and driving the quantum economy, says David Orshalom, Lew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering. he said. He is the director of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the Chicago Quantum Exchange. Quantum technology has the potential to bring advances that strengthen the U.S. economy and national security, making this support important not only for the region but also for the nation.

Adapted from an article that first appeared on the Chicago Quantum Exchange website.

