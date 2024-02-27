Technology policymakers collaborate with academia on new plans – PublicTechnology





The University of Manchester has announced the first five researchers selected for a program that will enable policy professionals to make better use of their academic expertise while driving development in the North West.

Civil servants focused on cyber issues and innovation are among a small number of civil servants selected for the new scheme, which aims to foster closer ties between policymakers and academic researchers.

Five employees from three government departments have been announced as the first fellows of the program run by the University of Manchester. The first Policy@Manchester Fellowship Scheme is part of the University's work to provide research-based evidence for public policy, and is designed to build new networks and strengthen existing relationships between academics and officials. The purpose is

Fellows announced yesterday include James Brannan, senior cybersecurity policy adviser at the Cabinet Office; Tricia Francis, Trade Partnerships Manager, Department of Commerce and Trade.

Two civil servants were also selected from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology: Lauren Probert, Head of Research and Futures, and Rachel Smith, Head of Innovation and Ecosystem Policy. A fifth official has not yet been named.

Over the next 12 months, the quintet will be holding information sessions with researchers about their areas of research interest. Students also have access to university facilities and resources and are invited to host seminars, workshops and roundtable discussions. Write articles and publications. Or you can organize co-produced research.

Professor Cecilia Wong, Academic Co-Director of Policy@Manchester, said: The scheme will bring together researchers and policy makers working on issues and challenges relevant to Greater Manchester and the North West.

This will build on ongoing work to establish networks that support broader conversations and debates, she added.

The launch of the new fellowship comes amid moves to relocate thousands of civil servants to Manchester. More than 2,500 employees will work at the city's major new government hub, which is currently under construction.

The new hub on First Street is scheduled to open in 2025 and will include staff from a variety of departments.

Mr Wong commented: With more agencies working with local councils and combined authorities to relocate Whitehall staff to the region, it is an ideal time to launch this pioneering initiative.

She added: “I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues throughout 2024 and wish them well in their roles.”

