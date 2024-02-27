Northwest Cleantech Innovation Network provides regional support in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska





OTT: Please tell us more about the unique value proposition for NWCIN.

RA: Early-stage hardware entrepreneurs need a lot of resources and a lot of support, but they also need different things at different stages and times. Wearing our CleanTech Alliance hat, we can only run some programs at certain times. For example, the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator only occurs once a year. By working together, we were able to continue to provide more resources and open our networks to facilitate handovers and new connections between markets.

Wraparound services and the ability to do both hardware prototyping and business acceleration are very unique. As part of our program, we coach people on how to apply for funding and how to introduce them to funders. And finally, make entrepreneurs aware of and have access to more resources at regional research institutions, from the University of Washington to Washington State University to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory. There is also a program called Lab2Launch that focuses on this. We also share pipelines and ensure program crossover with test bed hardware acceleration programs, Cascadia Accelerator programs, or federal funding programs. Water would like to see more crossover to foster collaboration and is working on tracking that as an indicator.

MP: On the testbed side, we initially had a soft partnership with Cascadia Accelerator to support prototype grants to companies using the accelerator. And as our operations and capabilities grew, we were well-suited for a more formal partnership through the EPIC NWCIN program. NWCIN enabled us to establish the CleanTech Hardware Innovation Program (CHIP), which is our first source of funding to support our company. Founders and early stage startups without existing funding. The real goal is to allow these companies to advance one level of technology readiness and build a platform to pursue larger venture investments and government grants. We hear from CHIP companies that they have saved hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars in risky capital expenditures.

Our facility is unique in the Northwest and across the nation as an industry-focused academic organization. Although we are tied to his UW and are funded by the state, in contrast to other open access facilities, industry users, including CHIP awardees, can test while retaining 100% of his IP. You can work in bed. Our industry partners find us to be a highly accessible resource. Looking at our user count, we have over 700 registered users, of which approximately 55% are industry users and 45% are university users.

