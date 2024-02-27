New partnership brings stewardship education efforts to Salt Lake City students





A partnership has been announced to enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education for Salt Lake City students. A partnership between Salt Lake City Corporation, Uplift Aerospace, Salt Lake City School District, and Salt Lake Education Foundation brings his nine-week immersive education initiative to Salt Lake City students. The initiative, dubbed the Starborn Academy Program, aims to improve critical thinking and performance in STEM.

After formal agreement, students and teachers undergo a period of demonstration and feedback.

This partnership was established as part of the ongoing Tech Lake City Initiative, an overarching concept to guide Salt Lake City's current and future economic development efforts. Mayor Erin Mendenhall is committed to attracting, advancing, and retaining more innovation and technology talent to the city and creating pathways to technology education and employment for all city residents, especially those from historically marginalized communities. The Tech Lake City Initiative was launched in January 2020 with the aim of improving the Tech Lake City represents a turning point toward a more proactive, non-traditional approach to economic development.

Connecting Salt Lake City students to STEM education is not only a long-term economic development strategy to support families, but also to develop the next generation of scientists, inventors and engineers, says Salt Lake City City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. Salt Lake City is home to homegrown innovation in industries like biotech, aerospace, and fintech. Providing educational opportunities for children is how we connect them with thriving industries and help make a difference locally and globally.

“As a Utah-based company, we are especially proud to partner with the Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake Education Foundation and Salt Lake City Corporation to launch the Starborn Academy program,” said Uplift Aerospace. CEO Josh Haynes said. This collaboration is more than just a milestone for Uplift Aerospace, it is a testament to our commitment to enriching our local community by inspiring students through the wonders of space and his STEM education. ”

“The Uplift Aerospace program embodies the value of partnerships between educational institutions, community organizations, and businesses and demonstrates the strength of collaboration to bring about positive change in schools,” said Salt Lake Education Foundation Director. James Yapias said. “Together, we can create bright futures for our students and advance career opportunities in space exploration.”

The Salt Lake City School District is proud to partner with Uplift Aerospace and the Salt Lake City Corporation to create interest and opportunities in the aerospace industry for students, said Salt Lake City School District Superintendent. said Dr. Elizabeth Grant. We are committed to building opportunities in science, technology and engineering. We are grateful to our partners for serving our students through these important programs.

About Uplift Aerospace: Over the past two years, Uplift Aerospace (symbol: NRPI) has signed agreements with NASA, Blue Origin, Orbital Reef Space Station, the University of Arizona, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Central Florida. The Company operates its business with the aim of creating shareholder value while exercising sound corporate governance and ensuring that the interests of management and shareholders are completely aligned.

About the Salt Lake City Education Foundation: The Salt Lake City Education Foundation supports all students in the Salt Lake City School District and helps ensure they achieve their goals both inside and outside of the classroom. The foundation relies on the support of the community to support students, including volunteers to help with school musicals, gifts of food to families, and funds to support her elementary STEAM activities. For more information, please visit www.saltlakeeducationfoundation.org.

About Salt Lake City School District: Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) is a school district in Utah's capital city. More than half of SLCSD's students come from minority racial or ethnic backgrounds, most students come from low-income households, and more than 80 languages ​​are spoken by families in the district, making it one of the most diverse schools in the district. It is also one of the largest states. SLCSD is focused on enriching academic and extracurricular activities, an inclusive learning environment, supporting students' social and emotional learning, and promoting excellence and equity in every day, every student, and every classroom. We are proud to have . For more information, please visit www.slcschools.org.

