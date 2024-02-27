How technological innovation is driving sustainable development goals





In an era where technology and innovation are shaping social change, it is critical to understand the pivotal role of technology companies in driving sustainable development. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), established by the United Nations in 2015, represent a universal call to action to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity by 2030. The impact of environmental issues is increasing the impetus for organizations to engage in sustainable practices.

All global technology leaders, including CGI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, are also adjusting their business strategies to focus on sustainability goals. Combining technological potential and global influence, they embrace circular economy principles and focus on providing solutions to real-world problems. This collaborative effort highlights the commitment of these leading technology companies to contributing to a sustainable and inclusive future.

For example, AI and big data analytics solutions can enhance sustainable agricultural practices, protect nature, promote biodiversity, and promote renewable and alternative energy sources.

Global impact through technology and enterprise

Corporate commitment to sustainability is reflected in the increased adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in investments. ESG assets are projected to exceed $53 trillion worldwide by 2025, representing more than a third of the estimated $140.5 trillion in total assets under management.

India, with its diverse socio-economic landscape, provides ideal soil for social innovation. Technology, especially those backed by big tech companies, has the potential to be a transformative force in addressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, and limited access to health care and education. Masu.

Indian companies can lead this change by incorporating sustainability into their business models and investing in social innovation. This includes not only adopting environmentally friendly practices, but also leveraging technology to address broader societal issues.

Why Indian companies should embrace sustainability

Economic growth and competitive advantage: Sustainable practices improve operational efficiency, bring cost savings, open new market opportunities, and provide advantages for early adopters.

Regulatory compliance and risk management: Being proactive about sustainable practices helps companies comply with environmental regulations and reduce potential risks associated with environmental degradation.

Reputation and customer engagement: Demonstrating your commitment to sustainability can enhance your brand's reputation and build stronger relationships with environmentally conscious consumers.

Employee satisfaction and talent attraction: Companies that are committed to sustainability and social responsibility are more attractive to potential employees and develop more engaged and motivated employees. Such joint efforts by companies can further strengthen India's sustainability trajectory and set the stage for a future where responsible business practices and environmental stewardship are paramount.

How India's tech giants are driving social innovation

Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and the key to achieving our goals and ensuring long-term success is partnering with other organizations, collaborating with governments and ESG agencies, and continuously interacting with communities and the public. It is to do.

Collaborate with stakeholders: Work with governments, NGOs, and local communities to understand challenges and co-create solutions.

Investing in sustainable technology startups: Provides funding and guidance to startups focused on sustainable solutions.

Embedding sustainability into core business practices: moving towards sustainable supply chains, energy efficient operations and responsible waste management.

Consumer education and advocacy: Use your platform to raise awareness about sustainable practices and empower consumers to make informed choices.

Initiatives like Digital India, led by the Indian government, are leveraging technology to strengthen governance and service delivery, making a huge impact on education, healthcare, and financial inclusion. For example, the Aadhaar project has revolutionized service delivery, ensuring better targeting and reduced leakage in the subsidy system.

The importance of technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals cannot be overstated. In India, where the potential for social impact is enormous, tech giants and businesses have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive this change. By embracing sustainability and investing in social innovation, we can not only contribute to the global challenge of sustainable development, but also create more resilient and inclusive societies.

Rakesh Airas

Rakesh Aerath is President of CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

