Samsung unveils new memory chip with “highest capacity ever'' for AI





The Samsung logo is displayed on the glass door of the Seocho building in Seoul on July 7, 2022. Samsung Electronics has begun applying for tax breaks for 11 potential chip factories in Texas, with a total investment of about $192 billion, according to documents filed with the state. authorities.

Jung Young Jae | AFP | Getty Images

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that it has developed a new high-bandwidth memory chip with the industry's “highest capacity ever.”

The South Korean chip giant claimed that the HBM3E 12H “boosts both performance and capacity by more than 50%.”

“AI service providers in the industry are increasingly demanding higher capacity HBMs, and our new product HBM3E 12H is designed to meet that need,” said Yong-chul Bae, executive vice president of memory product planning at Samsung Electronics. “It was done,” he said.

“This new memory solution forms part of our commitment to develop the core technology of high-stack HBM and provide technology leadership to the high-capacity HBM market in the AI ​​era,” said Bae. .

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest manufacturer of dynamic random access memory chips used in consumer devices such as smartphones and computers.

Generative AI models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, require large amounts of high-performance memory chips. Such chips allow generative AI models to remember details of past conversations and user preferences and generate human-like responses.

The AI ​​boom continues to inspire chipmakers. US chip design company Nvidia saw its fourth fiscal quarter revenue rise by 265% thanks to a surge in demand for graphics processing units. Thousands of them are used to run and train his ChatGPT.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on a call with analysts that the company may not be able to maintain this level of growth or sales throughout the year.

“With AI applications growing rapidly, HBM3E 12H is expected to be the perfect solution for future systems that require more memory.In particular, its high performance and capacity will allow customers to You can manage resources flexibly and reduce the total cost of ownership of your data center,” Samsung Electronics said.

Samsung said it has started shipping samples of the chip to customers, and mass production of the HBM3E 12H is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

“I think this news will be positive for Samsung's stock price,” SK Kim, executive director of Daiwa Securities, told CNBC.

“Samsung lagged behind SK Hynix in HBM3 for Nvidia last year. Also, Micron yesterday announced mass production of 24GB 8L HBM3E. Upper layer (12L) based high density (36GB) HBM3E for Nvidia “I think we will secure leadership in products,” he said. Mr. Kim.

Samsung signed a deal to supply Nvidia with three high-bandwidth memory chips in September, according to a report in the Korean Economic Newspaper citing unnamed industry sources.

The report also said that SK Hynix, South Korea's second-largest memory chip maker, leads the high-performance memory chip market. According to the report, SK Hynix was previously known as the only mass producer of HBM3 chips supplied to Nvidia.

According to Samsung, the HBM3E 12H is a 12-layer stack, but by applying an advanced thermally compressed non-conductive film, the 12-layer product has the same height specifications as the 8-layer product, meeting current HBM packaging requirements. He says it can be done. The result is a chip with more processing power without increasing its physical footprint.

“Samsung continues to reduce the thickness of the NCF material, achieving the industry's smallest chip-to-chip gap of 7 micrometers (m) while also eliminating voids between layers,” Samsung said. “These efforts have resulted in more than a 20% increase in vertical density compared to the HBM3 8H product.”

