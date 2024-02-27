Supreme Court appears open to tech companies challenging social media laws





The most important First Amendment case of the internet age to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday is: Are platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X most similar to newspapers, shopping centers, and phone companies? This may raise several questions.

The two lawsuits concern laws in Florida and Texas that aim to protect conservative speech by prohibiting major social media sites from removing posts based on conservative opinions. , brought to court in political guise.

But the larger issue this incident illustrates goes beyond ideology. It's whether tech platforms have the right to free speech to make editorial decisions. Choosing the right analogy from the court's precedents can decide the issue, but none of the available precedents is a perfect fit.

If the platform was like a newspaper, we might be able to publish what we want without government intervention. If it's something like a private shopping center that's open to the public, you might want to let visitors say what they like. And if you're like a phone company, you have to transmit everyone's audio.

It's not at all clear how existing case law that predates the internet era should apply to big social media companies, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said in 2022, when one of the cases temporarily I wrote this in my objection when the case was brought to court.

Supporters of the state law say it promotes free speech and gives the public access to all viewpoints. Opponents say the law would trample on the platforms' own First Amendment rights and turn them into cesspools of filth, hate, and lies. One contrarian brief by liberal professors asked the justices to uphold a key provision of Texas law despite the harm it would cause.

What is clear is that the court's ruling, expected by June, could change the internet.

It's difficult to overstate the importance of these cases to free speech online, said Scott Wilkens, an attorney at Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute. The institute filed an amicus brief supporting both sides. Each claimed to have advocated extreme positions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the law is aimed at promoting right-leaning views and said if big tech censors would use inconsistent rules to discriminate in favor of Silicon Valley's dominant ideology, If they do, they will be held accountable.Credit…John Tully, The New York Times

The lawsuit concerns laws enacted in Florida and Texas in 2021 that aim to prevent major platforms from removing posts expressing conservative views. Although the details differed, both were galvanized by right-wing discontent, particularly the decision by some platforms to bar President Donald J. Trump from participating after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Ta.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement upon signing the Florida bill that the law is aimed at promoting right-leaning views. If big tech censors enforce inconsistent rules to discriminate in favor of Silicon Valley's dominant ideology, they will now be held accountable, he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, said much the same thing when he signed the state bill. He said it is illegal in Texas to ban conservative views on social media.

Two industry groups that challenged the law, NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, said platforms have the same First Amendment rights as traditional news organizations.

Just as the state of Florida may not dictate what opinion pieces the New York Times publishes or what interviews Fox News broadcasts, the state of Florida may not dictate what content it publishes on Facebook or YouTube. The group told the judges that it may not dictate whether it should be disseminated. When disseminating speech, decisions about which messages to include or exclude are made by private actors, not governments.

The state took the opposite position. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a brief that Texas law enables voluntary communication between speakers who want to speak and listeners who want to listen on the world's largest telecommunications platform. , said the platform would be treated like a telecom or telephone company.

The two laws met different fates in lower courts.

In the Texas case, a divided three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed a lower court's order blocking the state law.

Justice Andrew S. Oldham wrote for the majority that he rejects the platforms' attempts to derive unfettered censorship rights from the Constitution's free speech guarantees. The platform is not a newspaper. Their censorship is not speech.

In the Florida case, the Eleventh Circuit generally upheld preliminary injunctions blocking the state law.

Justice Kevin C. Newsom wrote to the committee that social media platforms inherently exercise expressive editorial judgment. If a platform removes users or posts, deprioritizes content in audience feeds or search results, or sanctions violations of community standards, the platform is engaging in activities protected by the First Amendment. will be engaged in.

If you force social media companies to send basically every message, you'll be able to send out all sorts of nuisances, like Russian propaganda claiming the invasion of Ukraine was legitimate, ISIS propaganda claiming extremism is legitimate, neo-Nazis, etc. representatives of social media companies told the judges. or KKK screeds that deny or support the Holocaust and encourage dangerous or unhealthy behaviors in children, such as eating disorders.

The supporting briefs mostly split along predictable lines. However, there was one notable exception. To the surprise of many, several prominent liberal professors filed briefs asking the justices to uphold key provisions of the Texas law.

Professors including Lawrence Lessig of Harvard University, Tim Wu of Columbia University, and Zephyr Teachout of Fordham University argue that the law at issue in this case has serious and legitimate public policy concerns. It says that there is. These can lead to amplified hate speech and harmful content in various forms.

But they asked the judge to deny the platform's plea to be treated as a news organization, adding that bad law could set a bad precedent.

To be specific, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok are not newspapers, the professors wrote. These are not space-limited publications that rely on the discretion of editors to choose topics and issues to emphasize. Rather, they are platforms for broad public expression and discussion. They are beasts of their own, but they are much closer to public shopping centers and railways than the Manchester Union Leader.

In an interview, Teachout connected the Texas case to the Citizens United decision, which struck down campaign finance laws regulating corporate spending on First Amendment grounds.

Ken Paxton wrote in a brief that the Texas law simply enables voluntary communication between speakers who want to speak and listeners who want to listen on the world's largest communications platform. Credit…Mandel Ngan/Agence France-Presse Getty Images

The lawsuit threatens to further expand corporate speech rights, she said. The bill's proponents are so obnoxious that it could actually become a Trojan horse. We should be really wary of expanding a company's speech rights just because we don't like a particular law.

In a brief supporting the challengers, other professors, including Richard L. Hasen of the University of California, Los Angeles, told a judge that banning platforms from removing political posts could have serious consequences. I was warned that there would be.

If Florida and Texas' social media laws remain in place, they would impede platforms' ability to moderate social media posts that risk undermining U.S. democracy and inciting violence, the brief said.

In deciding where to draw the constitutional line in Monday's case, the justices will consider two important issues: Moody v. NetChoice, No. 22-277 and NetChoice v. Paxton, No. 22-555. Case law will be referred to.

One such case, Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robbins in 1980, concerned a large private shopping center in Campbell, California, with 65 shops, 10 restaurants, and a movie theater on 21 acres. It included a mansion. Although the system was open to the public, public expression activities, including the distribution of petitions not directly related to commercial purposes, were not permitted, as Justice William H. Rehnquist noted in the court's opinion. .

This policy was challenged by high school students who opposed the United Nations resolution against Zionism and were stopped from distributing pamphlets and signing petitions.

Judge Rehnquist, who was elevated to chief justice in 1986, argued that the state constitution's provision requiring shopping centers to allow people to engage in expressive activities on their premises is a first amendment violation of shopping centers' First Amendment rights. I wrote that it does not infringe on the rights of.

In the second case, Miami Herald v. Tornillo, the Supreme Court struck down a 1974 Florida law that had given politicians the right to respond to newspaper articles critical of them.

The lawsuit was filed by Pat L. Tornillo, who was dissatisfied with colorful editorials in the Miami Herald opposing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives. The paper reported that Mr. Tornillo, a trade union official, was engaged in political activities as a politician.

Chief Justice Warren E. Berger, writing for a unanimous court to strike down the law, said the country was in the midst of great change.

Over the past half century, he wrote, the communications revolution introduced radio and television into our lives, saw the promise of an international community through the use of communications satellites, and the specter of a wired nation.

But Chief Justice Berger concluded that the enormous accumulation of unverifiable power in modern media empires does not allow governments to usurp editors' role in deciding what should be published.

While a responsible press is undoubtedly a desirable goal, he wrote, press accountability is not mandated by the Constitution and, like many other virtues, cannot be legislated.

