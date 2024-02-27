University of California lifts ban on online degree programs





The University of California System Board of Regents lifted a ban on degrees for students taking only online courses after the Academic Senate added student experience requirements for the first time in 2023.

Photo illustration: Justin Morrison/Inside Higher Ed | Raw pixels | Wikimedia Commons

The University of California is ending a ban on allowing students to study for degrees through entirely online courses.

On February 14, the University of California Board of Regents voted 10-1 to reverse a decision made a year ago by the Academic Senate. That 2023 decision effectively banned online degrees from the university system and required those seeking online degrees to obtain an exception to the on-campus experience requirement.

This vote raised questions about the balance of power between the Regent and the Academic Senate.

Although the board has the authority to make decisions in the area of ​​degree requirements, the way it was enforced undermined shared governance, Academic Senate President James Steintrager said.

Steintrager said there are no immediate plans to address a regent reversal, adding that the Senate does not have the authority to overturn the decision. But he said he expects to hear back about the regents' decision-making process.

“I was surprised by the way they did it, because they listened to the discussion, but there were no meaningful questions and answers,” he said of the lack of questions during the presentations at the conference. They seemed motivated to act without any notice.

Rich Loeb, chairman of the University of California Board of Regents, acknowledged at a Feb. 14 meeting that the governance balance is precarious.

We are exploring how best to protect the rights and responsibilities of the board while maintaining respect and boundaries for shared governance, Loeb said. Ultimately, we decided to follow the ordinance and accept the issue as a recommendation from council. [Academic] Senate.

This move does not mean the debate is over. In late 2023, the university's faculty leaders and administrators formed a 20-member Chancellor's Task Force to examine the effectiveness of online degree programs and evaluate instructional approaches. University leaders characterized the committee as a means to deliver high-quality in-person, hybrid, and online services for students, including innovations that foster engagement and learning wherever students are. I did.

University of California professor Katherine Newman said the task force's review is necessary because much of the research on the effectiveness of online courses is done at for-profit institutions.

These institutions don't look like the University of California, she said at a board meeting this month. The data obtained is not particularly comparable, so it is very important to have a special committee to look into it.

The task force plans to submit its own recommendations to the Academic Senate by the end of the summer.

We have experts working on this question of what constitutes quality UC, and that will be the very center of our discussion, said task force co-chair Steven Cheung. said in a previous interview with Inside Higher Ed. I think I can speak for the faculty and administration when I say that we are not interested in second-rate programs. Must meet the quality of the University of California system.

Steintrager said the Academic Senate's initial campus experience requirements were primarily to ensure that no undergraduate students received their degrees from courses offered entirely online. This closes an unintended loophole in fully online degree programs. This was not accepted by the board, he said.

Regarding the regents' lifting of the ban, Steintrager said the problem lies not so much with the revocation, but with the way the regents made the decision.

He said the presentation seemed perfunctory at best.

In my opinion, this is not the way a university of the caliber of the University of California should conduct its business, he said.

