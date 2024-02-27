YouTube loads very slowly/not at all when I sign in to my Google Account – Browser Support





tpsy February 26, 2024, 5:18 PM 1

Hello, I've had this problem for a few hours now and I can't seem to resolve it.

Simply put, if you try to watch a YouTube video using your brave browser today, it will either stop loading every 2 seconds at 1080p or higher, or it will load very slowly at all. 480p works more or less fine.

If I sign out of my Google account and access YouTube, I can watch 4K videos without waiting for them to load, but as soon as I sign back into my Google account, it becomes extremely slow, and at 1440 or 4K it literally slows down while loading. You will no longer be able to watch it. To play for 2 seconds and then proceed to another loading screen, press and hold for about 30 seconds.

I've already cleared cache, cleared cookies, and updated Brave itself, but nothing fixed it. Sadly, YouTube support just announced that they will be using Chrome as an official partner, so there are probably some issues with Brave, which I've never experienced before.

I don't understand why I can't even watch 1080p when I'm signed in, but when I log out I can watch in 4K without loading a second. Does anyone else have this problem? If so, do you know how to fix it? I've been using Chrome for the past 2 hours and it's extremely annoying.

1 like

@tpsy, could you please test this behavior both in a private browsing window (in Brave) and with a new profile and let me know if you get the same results or if the video streams fine?

tpsy February 26, 2024, 7:54 PM 3

@Mattches, thank you for your quick response. I tried it in a private browser and it worked weird enough with the new profile. I don't think I've ever created a user to create this support ticket, so I don't know how.

@tpsy,

Tupsy:

resh profile I don't think I've even created a user before so I don't know how to do it

In your browser,[メニュー]–>[その他のツール]–>[新しいプロファイルの追加]You can create a new profile by going to . However, considering it works in a private browsing window, you may not need it anymore.

First, do you currently have any extensions installed in your browser? If so, please disable them and test the behavior again. Also you say:

Tupsy:

I've already cleared cache, cleared cookies and updated Brave itself but nothing fixed it

Have you cleared all cookies/cache data from your browser or from Youtube/accounts.google.com?

tpsy February 26, 2024, 8:35 PM 5

Is there a way to import all these extensions? I got a lot of wallets and stuff in Brave and it would take hours to import it all again.

I also tried YouTube again with a regular profile and somehow it now works.I haven't changed anything since opening this support ticket, so I don't know what's causing it.

