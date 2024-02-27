CeRDI celebrates 25 years of breakthrough technology and digital innovation





It's hard to imagine a world without the Internet. However, in the mid-1990s, dial-up internet connections were first introduced to many regional and rural communities in Australia.

This has revolutionized the way communities connect and do business. Spearheading this is the newly established eCommerce and Communications Center, which develops business websites, online portals and builds digital skills to help regional Australians capitalize on this fast-growing digital world. We helped them navigate it for the first time.

The center has come a long way since its humble beginnings 25 years ago.

CeRDI 25th anniversary video video

Now the Federal University-based eResearch and Digital Innovation Center (CeRDI), it is a world leader in information and communication technology, data management and knowledge sharing research.

However, CeRDI director Professor Helen Thompson said its core purpose remained the same – to help industry, communities, businesses and researchers adopt and use new technologies in ways that have an impact. ing.

This means building technology-driven infrastructure and systems that work equally well in rural and metropolitan environments, while navigating the social complexities of working with different people and organizations.

result? More than 100 long-term partnerships to make data easier to use and access, including visualizing groundwater and soil, helping citizen scientists monitor waterway health, and sharing agricultural research among farmers, community groups, and researchers. A great line-up of projects. His AgReFed platform, which has revolutionized the way agricultural researchers process data, is just one example.

Rather than spending time answering specific questions or developing new science, researchers spend more time just finding contacts, getting permission to access data, and discussing it. According to Professor Thompson,

We worked with many institutions to build trust, share data, and develop standards to help people use data to make better decisions.

CeRDI’s remarkable progress and rise to global leadership proves that with the right connectivity, both digital and human innovation can happen anywhere.

