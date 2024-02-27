Broadcom Announces Product Innovations Across Software-Defined Edge Portfolio for Telcos and Enterprises at Mobile World Congress 2024





Barcelona Mobile World Congress 2024 (February 27, 2024) Today, VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom Inc., announced that VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom Inc. – announced significant new developments across the Defined Edge portfolio. Providers (CSPs) modernize their networks and create new monetizable services. New developments are also co-innovations with ecosystem partners that enable enterprises to run workloads at scale at the edge with automation and unprecedented observability.

VMware's Software-Defined Edge is gaining interest from CSPs and enterprises, driving a unified approach across the company's edge computing, intelligent overlay, and communications cloud offerings, said VMware's Software-Defined Edge (SDE) vice president and vice president of software-defined edge (SDE). said General Manager Sanjay Uppal. Broadcom. Overlay introduced a new single-vendor SASE solution with Symantechelping Enterprise to improve the security of the distributed edge. The telecom cloud was enabling a CSP to modernize its core and his RAN infrastructure to deliver monetizable services.

VMware defines software-defined edge as a distributed digital infrastructure for running workloads across many locations, close to the endpoints that produce or consume data. It extends to where users and devices are in the office, on the street, on the cell phone lot, or on the factory floor. VMware supports his three layers of software-defined edge. An edge computing stack that hosts applications and workloads. An intelligent overlay where connectivity and security services run over the WAN. The underlay network layer runs software for network connectivity between fixed and 5G networks, providing orchestration and network programmability.

Introducing VMware VeloCloud SASE Protected by Symantec

Today, VMware and Symantec, part of Broadcom, announced VMware VeloCloud SASE, protected by Symanteca's single-vendor SASE solution. This new product is the culmination of a joint effort to integrate best-in-class VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN (formerly VMware SD-WAN) and Symantec Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. This solution provides significant benefits to Broadcoms' installed base of VeloCloud and Symantec customers. VMware VeloCloud SASE protected by Symantec is now generally available. Additionally, the Software-Defined Edge division is reintroducing his VeloCloud brand, which has earned high praise and trust from customers. The VeloCloud portfolio includes his VMware VeloCloud SASE mentioned above, as well as VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN and VMware VeloCloud SD-Access products. Learn more about our new solutions and portfolio rebranding.

Expands collaboration with Singtel to bring connectivity and edge computing to apps

VMware and Singtel further collaborate to enable customers to seamlessly manage connectivity and cloud infrastructure based on VMware Edge Compute Stack through Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one multi-network and multi-cloud orchestration platform for 5G and edge clouds I will make it possible. Enterprises can now take advantage of Singtel 5G without having to redesign their applications using SDE software-defined edge solutions. The companies will also establish a joint innovation lab that will bring together experts in 5G and edge-native application design, along with experts in commercial models, to help companies build and test applications prior to commercial deployment and accelerate time-to-market. We will support you to shorten the time. Read the press release here.

CSPs modernize and monetize networks with VMware Telco Cloud Platform

VMware today also announced the introduction of VMware Telco Cloud and the VMware Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework by CSP and co-innovation with the communications partner ecosystem. The main contents are as follows.

CSP optimizes 5G networks with VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance and leverages network programmability to address RAN performance. VMware continues to evolve its work with RAN ecosystem partners to deliver solutions that make networks smarter with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform. Additionally, VMware is further simplifying the deployment of xApps and rApps for his CSPs on the VMware RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and VMware SMO framework. Read the press release here. VMware exhibits at Mobile World Congress 2024

VMware's Software-Defined Edge solutions for communications service providers and enterprises are on display at Mobile World Congress in Stand Hall 3.0, Stand 3M11. Visit VMware News & Stories for all conference announcements, including customer testimonials and partner updates.

