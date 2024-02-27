What is Apple's Vision Pro? Pricing, features, practical insights, and everything you need to know





The Apple VR/AR headset has been rumored for over six years, and it's finally here. Eight months after Apple announced the Vision Pro at his WWDC, the headset is shipping to customers.

This highly anticipated headset aims to take mixed reality experiences to the next level. Apple even claims that the Vision Pro is its “most advanced personal electronic device ever.”

Review: Apple Vision Pro: Attractive but flawed and 5 things need fixing

Pre-orders for the device began on January 19, and despite the hefty price tag starting at $3,499, Apple sold 200,000 units in the first 10 days, according to insider information shared by MacRumors.

So, is the Vision Pro worth the price? Here's everything you need to know about the company's latest offering, including specs, features, and insights from ZDNET editors' own hands-on experience.

View on Apple June Wan/ZDNET

Vision Pro's design differs from many existing AR/VR headsets. For example, the device has an external battery pack the same size as an iPhone and connects to the headset via a cable.

Therefore, users will have to carry the battery in their pocket and deal with dangling cables when using the Vision Pro.

ALSO: We've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets, and this is the one most people should buy

By using a tethered battery system, Apple was able to reduce the weight of the Vision Pro headset, making it significantly lighter than competing products. According to Apple, this setting should solve one of the biggest problems with VR headsets: discomfort after prolonged use.

The Vision Pro itself resembles ski goggles in appearance, with an external screen on its curved front that allows the wearer to see through a feature called EyeSight when others approach.

Jason Heiner/ZDNET

The front of the headset is made from three-dimensionally formed laminated glass connected to a custom aluminum alloy frame. Light seals made of soft textile and 3D woven headband are available in a variety of sizes for maximum comfort.

The device features two OLED displays with a total of 23 million pixels (more than a 4K TV in one eye), Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and the popular voice assistant Siri It has been. This headset is also equipped with the latest His R1 chip, which works in parallel with the M2 chip to ensure no lag.

The headset has two independently amplified drivers within each audio pad to power personalized spatial audio, personalizing sound based on the user's head and shape.

Related article: Why you need a VPN for Vision Pro (and other XR headsets)

To switch between AR and VR, the headset has a crown similar to the one found on the Apple Watch. There's also a knob that allows users to easily customize the fit, and a button on the top of the headset to take a photo.

June Wang/ZDNET

Users can control the headset using eye and hand tracking (a feature that is slowly being adopted by other headsets on the market) and voice commands. For example, users can pinch to select or flick to scroll.

Vision Pro runs on the new Apple operating system VisionOS, which is similar to the iPadOS interface and brings the continuity of Apple's app and services ecosystem to the headset. This operating system was created specifically to support spatial computing.

The headset can run popular Apple apps like Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and more in mixed reality, combining both AR and VR. The headset also comes with 600 new apps built for the device, including Zoom, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Todoist.

I also tried out Apple Vision Pro over the weekend, and it gave me three biggest takeaways.

Apple says apps feel like you're in a natural space or environment. So moving apps is similar to moving real items around you. ZDNET's Jason Hiner said in an article about the hands-on demo that by the end of the 30-minute demo, moving objects became second nature.

“Within 5 to 10 minutes, I was quickly opening and closing apps, scrolling up and down, left and right, selecting items, and moving apps and windows around in the space in front of me. '' Heiner said. “By the end of the demo, I was able to do all of this without much thought and with great precision and confidence.”

Immersive video is one of the device's biggest selling points, allowing users to feel as if they are physically present in the space where the video is being played. For example, a headset allows you to stream a movie and watch it with immersive spatial audio as if it were playing on a giant screen in another environment, such as a beach.

June Wang/ZDNET

The Vision Pro headset is also compatible with existing third-party streaming services, making continuity between your favorite applications and the headset easy. For example, users can access Disney+, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, IMAX, MUBI, and more, to name a few.

Also: TikTok comes to Vision Pro for even more immersive scrolling

Hiner says you can also use Spatial Video to watch your own videos you create on your iPhone, and this experience is one of the best parts about the headset.

“The difference between regular and spatial photography and video is similar to the jump from black and white to color in photography and film, but this may be an even bigger leap,” Heiner said.

Also: I recorded spatial video for viewing on Vision Pro and Quest 3. You can download it.

If you're interested in using a headset for work purposes, you're in luck. The headset can also be used as his 4K external monitor for the connected Mac by mirroring what's on the Mac to the AR interface.

Additionally, FaceTime for Vision Pro enables video conferencing in a collaborative environment, allowing you to work on projects at the same time as your colleagues. The tiles of the people on the call are “life-sized” and each person's voice can be heard from the position of each person's tile, allowing for more natural conversations.

Apple says people on a call will see a Vision Pro wearer's “digital persona” that uses Apple's machine learning technology to reflect the wearer's face and hand movements in real time. You can watch a video of Hiner and her ZDNET reviews editor June Wan FaceTiming with their respective digital personas below.

To create your persona, the headset scans your face and creates a realistic model of you with depth. This model moves with you to represent you on FaceTime calls. Third-party conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams also offer enhanced video calling experiences on their apps.

Vision Pro to scan users.

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

The Vision Pro's base storage model is priced at a hefty $3,499, establishing its own premium category from Meta, HTC, and other manufacturers that have traditionally sold in the sub-$1,000 range. Masu.

Related Article: Meta Quest 3 Review: The VR Headset Most People Should Buy in 2024

Apple also offers two additional storage options. 512GB configuration (retail price $3,699) and 1TB configuration (retail price $3,899). The box itself includes the headset, battery pack, dual loop band, cover, LightSeal cushion, polishing cloth, USB-C power adapter, and USBC charging cable.

Also: Don't buy an Apple Vision Pro headset without this important accessory

In addition to storage changes, glasses wearers should also consider the cost of Zeiss optical inserts, which range from $99 to $149.

There are other add-ons to choose from, like Apple Care+ for $499 or $24.99 a month, and accessories like the Vision Pro's $199 travel case.

The $3,499 purchase price includes the headset, battery pack, dual loop band, cover, light seal cushion, polishing cloth, USB-C power adapter, and USBC charging cable. You can watch Hiner unpack the device here.

Jason Heiner/ZDNET

Do not wear Apple Vision Pro with glasses. Headsets are not made to be compatible with glasses, which can create an unpleasant experience and even cause damage to your headset.

Also, how much does it cost Apple to manufacture the Vision Pro headset?

However, Apple recognizes that you need to be able to see to use the headset, so they offer Zeiss optical inserts that you can purchase. Retail prices range from $100 to $150, so glasses wearers should be sure to factor in the cost of the lenses when considering a purchase.

June Wang/ZDNET

Apple Vision Pro is available for purchase on Apple's website and stores. Pre-orders for this device began on his January 19th, and those units began arriving at people's doorsteps and were available for pickup on February 2nd.

Yes, you can try Vision Pro before you buy by scheduling a one-on-one demo experience with a specialist at the Apple Store. You can find the reservation link here. You can also buy Vision Pro, try it out, and then return it.

Vision Pro's return policy is the same standard return policy as other Apple products, and if you're not satisfied or want to send the product back after trying it, you have 14 days to return it.

Related article: 7 reasons people return their Apple Vision Pro, according to Reddit

In fact, more than two weeks after the Vision Pro's launch, people are already choosing to return the headset for a variety of reasons, including design flaws and wanting a refund after use. device.

First, the Apple Vision Pro is more of a premium headset, and as a result costs seven times more than the $500 Meta Quest 3.

Related article: Meta Quest 3 vs. Apple Vision Pro: How accurate was Zuckerberg's review?

In addition to price, there are many differences between each product, including display, weight, processor, controller, etc., that affect each headset's best use and greatest benefit for an individual.

For more information on which headset is best for you, check out Wan's comparison article here.

Jason Heiner/ZDNET

This is a $35,000 problem. Ultimately, whether Apple Vision Pro is right for you depends on your use case, interests, and needs. To help you make that decision, Hiner has written his two helpful articles.

After spending time with Apple Vision Pro, Hiner shared his full review in this article, including his overall rating, experience, and whether he would recommend it.

ZDNET's experts have the Apple Vision Pro headset in their hands right now, so stay tuned for more feature spotlights and buying advice to help you make decisions.

