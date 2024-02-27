Apple deal 'sets the bar at another level'





These days, watching the NFL season requires subscriptions to various streaming services in addition to an expensive cable package. That's not the case in U.S. professional soccer.

Major League Soccer (MLS) said a desire to avoid a fragmented viewing landscape for sports fans led it to sign a 10-year, $2.5 billion exclusive deal with Apple (AAPL) in 2022.

“The deal we signed sets a different standard for how people think about how they partner with media companies,” Seth Bacon, executive vice president of media for MLS, said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. I'm thinking about it,” he said. “We are fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem in everything we do. This is a true partnership.”

So far, the partnership appears to be paying off, with the number of subscribers and viewers skyrocketing.

Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, said at a conference in November that each of last season's big MLS games drew more than 1 million viewers on the service, adding, “Nobody ever did that. I didn't expect that,” he said.

There are further upsides for Apple. Matthew Ball, author of the best-selling book “The Metaverse” and former head of strategy at Amazon Studios, says in a new podcast interview with Stratechery that Apple's MLS deal will boost sales of the tech giant's new Vision Pro headset. He said it is likely to expand.

“It's very likely that this will happen within a few weeks or at least a year. [Lionel] “When Messi takes a free-kick, I'll be able to come out onto the field and stand right next to the box to watch and take the keeper's position,” he predicted. We're pushing this device forward in ways that were unimaginable a year ago. ”

Apple's MLS contract is 'completely different'

Lionel Lionel of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF stands with his teammates during the League Cup 2023 Round of 16 game between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Messi. (Logan Lilley/Getty Images) (Logan Lilley via Getty Images)

“When we started the process of reviewing our media rights at the end of 2017, we started thinking a little bit further ahead,” Bacon said. “We began to realize that the world was going to be very different.'' [and] Streaming was going to play a big role in that. ”

The league strategically consolidated all media rights approximately three years before the rights negotiation window opened. the goal? Create “one big package” to offer potential domestic partners.

Bacon explained that the league, which began its 2024 season last week, wanted to offer something “completely different” in the way games are distributed. This caught Apple's attention as it gave the tech giant control over how games were presented and distributed.

Additionally, decades of exclusive agreements have given Apple the flexibility to fully invest in new concepts to provide a more consistent fan experience.

When it came to MLS, the league knew Apple had global distribution capabilities and could expand the brand on a larger scale.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. (Hoshiko Eugene/AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Of course, it didn't hurt that Apple and MLS got a big boost from Argentine soccer legend Messi, who signed a historic MLS deal with Inter Miami in June.

Messi's deal immediately led to a surge in ticket sales, sports apparel and, most importantly, sign-ups for Apple's streaming package MLS Season Pass.

The league said enrollment in the package “exceeded expectations,” more than doubling since July. Spanish language viewership also skyrocketed, exceeding 50% for Messi's matches.

Analytics platform Antenna revealed that 110,000 users signed up for an MLS season pass on the day of Messi's debut, a 280% increase compared to the number of sign-ups generated on the first day of the 2023 season. Equivalent to. Note that Apple does not disclose subscriber numbers.

The MLS partnership extends beyond live event matches.

Earlier this year, MLS and Apple announced an all-access documentary series produced in partnership with Box to Box Films, the makers of Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Bacon said the docuseries is just the beginning, given that Apple is moving beyond original content production to music, podcasts, news and fitness. The tech giant also just debuted its Sports app, which provides users with real-time scores, betting lines, stats, and more.

“Long term, Apple is where we push people,” Bacon concluded. “It's a huge motivator for us and for our fans to rely on Apple to help grow the sport.”

