Google Chat links multiple Google accounts…





I'm having trouble providing a link in Google Chat, and it tries to open the link as “Google Login Context 0”, regardless of who is currently “focused” on the referring page.

I use my personal email as my main Google account for specific reasons, but I keep an entire group of Chrome tabs logged into my company workspace account. (I do this for historical reasons (a long time ago, before business email existed, my personal email was “business email”. lol) and the ability to switch user contexts as needed. The problem I'm having is that when I click on the chat link, even if I get it from my workspace account page, it tries to open the chat link using my personal login token.

example:

The chat room link https://chat.google.com/room/XXX?cls=1 tries to open in the wrong context even if it is clicked in a context to which you have access. Opening it as https://mail.google.com/chat/u/1/#chat/space/XXX works fine for me, but for others with other “stacked” accounts it's a problem. I think it can happen because it's due to the index.

The same goes for threads.

The link provided: https://chat.google.com/room/XXX/YYY/YYY?cls=10 tries to use the default context, but https://mail.google.com/chat/u /1/#chat/space/XXX/YYY works.

If you look at the address bar, https://chat.google.com/room/XXX is the Google context at the top of the login list and the context linked to the call window. Is there a way for the chat resolution service to identify the user ID in the call window and maintain it? (Or is there a way I haven't seen it?)

I'm testing this in isolation using a Google Sheet opened from a secondary user context ('u/1') and opening links from there.

