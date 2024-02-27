Google website always redirects to Arabic version, but I never requested it – Desktop Support





Problem Description: I'm based in the UK, and when I go to the Google search engine or Google Maps, I see the Arabic version of the site. Even if I change the language back to English, the problem reoccurs when I refresh the page.

How can I reproduce this issue?

When I access google.com or Maps.google.com in the Brave browser on MacOS (Mac mini m1, somona v14.1.2), the issue does not occur in other web browsers. I don't use a VPN and have never used one to access his website in Arabic.

Expected result: The UK or US version should load (English is fine!)

**Brave version (Check out Brave): 1.62.162

**Additional information: I tried changing the language option in Google, Google Maps, and Brave settings to English, but the issue still occurs.

Jaybird February 27, 2024, 12:02am 2 Saoirei February 27, 2024, 12:49am 3

@dbea3059 Here's a combination of questions and things you might want to try. Some of these questions have already been mentioned. I'm not asking again because I ignored what you said, but because I want to confirm. It goes without saying that in some areas (such as Google's language options) there are multiple places where you can change the language. So just check if I'm on the same page as you and haven't made any wrong assumptions.

Say you're using 162.162. Current version is 163.162. Was this a typo or has it not been updated since 162.162 was released 3 weeks before his?

What language is your OS using?

What country is your OS configured for? (Choose Apple menu > System Preferences, click General in the sidebar, and click Language & Region.)

What are the settings at Brave://settings/messages?

Do all other websites display the language in English? Only Google and Google Maps? What about YouTube?

Does this also happen in private windows?

Are you signed in to Google? If so, have you checked your account settings in your general privacy settings on the web at https://myaccount.google.com/?

Why not create a second profile and test it out? You can do this from More Tools in the hamburger menu Add a new profile. Do not change settings or add extensions.

Is it just a different language or are we getting results from a different country?

Your browser has been updated to 163.162. The problem still occurs. The 1st language in Mac settings was always English (which worked fine) and the 2nd was Swahili. Region in Mac settings is set to Uganda (definitely not me who did this)

(I don't understand African languages ​​because they are not my choice.)

Brave browser language is set to English (works fine)

All other websites, including YouTube, work normally.

This issue does not occur when you open Google Sites in a private window.

My Google account settings are in English.

When you sign in with a different email account, all Google Sites will appear in English.

I can't read Arabic so it's hard to know 100% what's going on, but when Google Maps is launched it's focused on the UK. However, the map starts by zooming in on a specific city in the UK that I've never been to.

When I use another web browser (vivaldi) with that Google account, the site appears fine. Therefore, this issue only occurs in Brave (default browser).

Edit: Thanks to your checklist, I realized that someone had accessed my Google account from another country, so I changed my Google password. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling Brave, but I'm still having issues with Google and Arabic Google Maps.

