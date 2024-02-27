The future of display technology is clear (and winding) at MWC 2024





Today's cell phones and laptops are undoubtedly more powerful and capable than ever before, but they are also very boring. Aside from small tweaks here and there (smaller bezels one year, bigger camera bump the next), each product's release cycle has become somewhat predictable.

That's why companies use tech shows like Mobile World Congress as a platform to promote the future of our favorite gadgets, the latest amazing innovations that capture our collective attention and interest. They're desperate to find it. Have you ever wanted a phone that curves around your wrist? Or a see-through laptop? No? Well, brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo want you to think again.

Several exhibits at this year's show show future display concepts, including the Samsung Cling Band, which curves around the wrist like a super-futuristic slap bracelet and combines a mobile phone, smartwatch, and fitness tracker. Masu. Why, exactly, do we need this? Smartwatches have gotten smarter in recent years, but they're still often limited by small displays. (I mean, have you ever tried typing on a smartwatch?) Imagine your entire device being a touchscreen. Whether you're scrolling through photos, browsing Instagram, or composing a message, never lose your patience.

Samsung's Cling Band is part phone, part smartwatch, part fitness tracker.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

According to CNET's Katie Collins, Samsung's Cling Band is still a very rough concept, and it was demoed at MWC and struggled to do much more than basic scrolling without the screen working.

A more developed idea is Motorola's Adaptive Display Concept. It was first teased last year and was available at a trade show for CNET's Andrew Lanxon to reference.

Motorola's device looks and behaves like any other Android smartphone when it's flat. However, when you're ready to pack it, simply bend the device around your wrist and it will stay in place thanks to the magnetic strap. That way, it will function more like a smartwatch, allowing you to view notifications and scroll through apps.

But as with any successful technology, you need a clear use case. Do you really need to use your phone as a watch? Would you want something bulky around your wrist instead of in your pocket? Companies like Samsung and Motorola continue to develop these concepts. You are certainly looking for answers inside, and what you find there will help you decide whether or not it will ever see the light of day.

Mobile concepts aren't the only thing making headlines at this year's MWC. The future is clear, literally, as Lenovo looks into its crystal ball and touts a laptop concept with a completely transparent screen. The 17.3-inch micro-LED display is like a see-through whiteboard, allowing you to superimpose your ideas on your laptop into the real world. And instead of physical keys (which would have ruined the atmosphere), there's a transparent keyboard that doubles as a drawing board and can be used with supported pens.

But what if you don't want others to see what you're doing on your laptop? Lenovo says that in the future it will have adjustable transparency, so you can adjust the transparency to It will be possible to protect personal information. But can you use it outdoors in bright sunlight? Thanks to its 1,000 nits of brightness, you should be able to do just that. Yes, when can I have it? Do you know? It's still an early concept.

Oppo also used MWC to debut its latest smart glasses prototype, Air Glass 3. These glasses can interact with his Oppo's AI assistant and are compatible with his Oppo phones running ColorOS 13 and above. Following the theme of previous concepts, we don't know when Air Glass 3 will be available for purchase.

However, in this latest version, Oppo says it has developed a new resin waveguide to reduce the “rainbow effect” where light is refracted as it passes through the lens. The waveguide shines a virtual image into the eye, contributing to the “smart” aspect of the glasses. Touch sensors on the sides help with navigation, and Oppo says you can use the glasses to view photos, make calls, and play music, for example. In the future, features such as health information display and language translation will be added.

As companies look for ways to innovate and stand out in recent years, it's become somewhat predictable that transparent displays that can bend and roll will change the way we look at the future of technology. At his CES this year, we saw LG's transparent OLED TVs and Samsung's micro-LED transparent displays, and at his MWC last year, Motorola showed off a phone with a rolling screen. These concepts paint an exciting picture of what could happen next in the world of technology and innovation, but we're probably a long way off from seeing it in the real world.

But that doesn't mean at least some won't come true eventually. Foldable smartphones once sounded like a distant dream, but now they're a notable player in the industry. Or consider LG's rollable TV, which was a surprising revelation a few years ago. This means he can now own one for as low as $100,000 (which means he probably can't actually own one, unfortunately). However, with some patience and deep pockets, anything is possible.

Lenovo's transparent laptop concept features a striking see-through look See all photos

