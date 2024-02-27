Samsung has the honor of developing its own smart ring after debuting Galaxy Ring





George Zhao, CEO of Chinese consumer electronics brand Honor, presents the new Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone during a presentation on the eve of Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecommunications industry's largest annual gathering, held in Barcelona in February. He said with a smile while showing off. 25th, 2024.

Pau Varena | AFP | Getty Images

BARCELONA Chinese electronics maker Honor is working on a smart ring, the company's CEO told CNBC on Tuesday, a day after Samsung announced products in its product category.

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Ring on Monday after teasing it earlier this year. The device is the company's first foray into the product category and features multiple sensors that can track the wearer's heart rate and other health markers. This is part of Samsung's broader health promotion.

Honor is developing its own smart ring, company CEO George Zhao told CNBC at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Internally, we have this kind of solution and we're working on that part right now, so we can have honoring in the future,” he said.

Zhao provided few details about the product, but said it was part of the company's broader focus on health.

Honor, which spun off from Huawei in 2020 following US sanctions, has been aggressively pushing to launch its own smartphones and expand its presence outside of China, particularly in the premium market as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung. is increasing its presence.

The company is also expanding into other devices, including wearables such as smartwatches that can measure some health metrics.

With Ring, Honor could add another product to its portfolio and link it with a healthcare app, similar to what Samsung is trying to do.

Zhao said he believes artificial intelligence is an important way to provide users with more health insights.

“This hardware feature works with AI-enabled apps to study your habits and health data to provide expert suggestions, helping you create specialized training courses tailored to you,” Zhao said. I am. “I think AI will transform these kinds of applications.”

Honor touted its AI capabilities at MWC this week, showing off technology in its smartphones that can track your eyes and perform functions.

