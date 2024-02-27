Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Play Bluey and Dead Island 2 now, and more coming soon





A CNET Editors' Choice Award winner, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers hundreds of games for $17 a month on Xbox Series X (or Series S), Xbox One, and PC. With a subscription, you get new games like Resident Evil 3 Remake every month, plus benefits like online multiplayer and deals on titles outside of Game Pass.

Here are the titles Xbox will soon be adding to its gaming service.

Bluey: Video games

Available now.

A game based on the popular anime series is now available on Game Pass. You can play as Bandit, Chili, Bingo, or Bluey while exploring areas featured in the show, including the healer's house, playground, and stream. You can also play games from the show, such as Keepy Uppy and Chattermax Chase. Maybe you'll come across a gray nomad while playing.

dead island 2

Available now.

Less than a year after its release, you can now play the zombie survival game on your Xbox console or in the cloud as long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Sorry, PC gamers. In this title, you and a group of survivors are looking for a way out of the zombie-infested city of Los Angeles. But it's not all doom and gloom. Black in this gory title, his humor is reminiscent of films like Zombieland and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, so don't be surprised if you find yourself laughing to yourself while swinging a bat at a zombie's head. .

Tales of Arise

Available now.

This action-packed role-playing game tells the story of rival planets Lena and Dana. Two polar opposites join forces to build a better future for everyone, along with a motley team of freedom fighters, aristocrats, and other unique characters.

man eater

Available now.

microsoft

Xbox is bringing the title back to Game Pass Ultimate less than a year after removing it from the service. In this game, you play as a bull shark bent on revenge against the fisherman who killed your mother and disfigured you when you were young. It's like Bambi when the titular deer decides it's open season to turn to the hunter who killed his mother.

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud)

Available now.

The latest installment in the football series arrived on consoles just before the Super Bowl, but now the game has arrived on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The title introduces several new gameplay mechanics, including an upgraded passing system that adds jump and dive passes to your arsenal. The in-game playbook has also been expanded, with over 70 new formations and at least 500 new plays at your disposal.

cannot be divided

Release date: February 28th

The title will return to Game Pass Ultimate after Xbox removes it from the service in 2021. In this role-playing her platformer, you play as her Ajna and learn how her mysterious powers can save the world.

space engineer

Release date: February 29th

Engineering, exploration, and survival are some of the key features of this sandbox game. In this game, you build and pilot ships, travel through space, and explore planets to find resources in order to survive. So don't be afraid to be creative and bring your wildest ideas to life.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Release date: March 5th

Step into Space Marine armor and mop up enemies from the stars in this frenetic Doom-style retro shooter. Search an alien planet for a source of immense power that could help the empire of humanity destroy those who stand in its way. Please do not disappoint your brothers and give pride to the God-Emperor.

Titles that will leave Game Pass

The titles listed above are available to play on Game Pass Ultimate, but there are two games that will be leaving the service on February 29th. Therefore, you will need to complete side quests or purchase these titles separately.

For more on Xbox, check out what Diablo 4 coming to Game Pass could mean for the service, what other titles are currently available on Game Pass Ultimate, and everything you need to know about the gaming service. Masu.

