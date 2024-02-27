MWC 2024's wildest phones: an edible Razr, a bracelet “phone”, and one big battery





From chocolate phones to handheld batteries that house your phone, this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will show you how unique phones are still possible after years of touchscreen slabs running iOS and Android. It serves as a showcase to show what's going on.

And this year, it's not just phone-inspired pieces. Robot dogs and electric cars will also have a home on the show floor this week, making sure to check out the mix of technologies.

Here are the most eye-catching sights we've seen so far at this year's Mobile World Congress.

Motorola has recreated the Razr in chocolate with a display that matches the “Peach Fuzz” model.

Andrew Lankson/CNET Motorola's Chocolate Razr

If you attend a press event, the technology companies demonstrating may offer a variety of snacks. Motorola decided to recreate the Razr phone in chocolate as its own snack for visiting journalists.

This edible version of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (also known as the Razr Plus in the US) sports a centerfold “phone” with a display coated in the peach fuzz shade that debuted late last year. .

Otherwise, the phone's specs are just chocolate (also known as cocoa butter and sugar instead of Snapdragon chipset and lithium-ion battery). The bars may start to melt when you try to enter text.

Check this out: Motorola's rollable concept phone that wraps around your wrist

01:33 Energizer battery keeps your phone inside

I've seen many mobile phones advertise long battery life. But you don't usually see batteries advertising how they function as big phones. But at Mobile World Congress, Avenir has developed an Energizer-branded device that, in theory, will keep you going with his 28,000mAh battery. For comparison, a 5,000mAh battery is considered large for a phone.

The Energizer Hard Case P28K's battery features a 6.78-inch display, a 60-megapixel main camera, IP69-rated water and dust resistance, and a 3-year warranty.

Unlike many of the concepts seen at MWC, Avenir reportedly plans to sell this battery-powered phone. It is expected to be released in October this year for $300.

This concept from Motorola can be bent and worn on the wrist.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Motorola and Samsung's wearable phones

Motorola and Samsung have both released phones that can be worn directly on the wrist like a watch. Both the Samsung Cling Band concept and Motorola's similar concept devices can be used as standard candy bar phones, but that doesn't make them any more interesting.

Both devices allow you to bend the screen backwards, so much so that it fits around your wrist. Although neither company has announced plans to develop these concepts into future products, they hint at a possible future for smartwatches that can literally double as mobile phones.

Honor Magic 6 Pro introduces eye-tracking technology to control apps.

Andrew Lanxon/CNETHonor Magic 6 Pro allows you to “tap” with your eyes

Honor Magic 6 Pro offers another way to control your phone. It uses artificial intelligence to track your eye movements, allowing you to open and interact with apps without tapping the screen.

We've seen eye-sensing on cell phones before, but mostly for limited uses like helping unlock the screen or playing or pausing media. I haven't tested the eye tracking itself yet, but the demo video showing it off reminds me of using an Xbox Kinect camera since I retired. Use your eyes to focus on an area of ​​the display and the option will be selected after a few seconds.

It remains to be seen whether eye tracking will become a practical way to use your phone, but after years of scrolling and swiping, it's nice to see a new way to control your mobile device.

After years of reinventing Nokia's phones, HMD is bringing its flip phone expertise to Barbie dolls.

HMDBarbie as a minimalist phone

HMD previously reinvented the basic Nokia-branded cell phone with its MWC debut, and will do the same with Barbie dolls in 2024. The company announced that it is developing a Barbie-branded minimalist flip phone that will debut in 2024.

Having the Barbie phone itself, especially the Barbie phone as a minimalist device, raises some interesting questions about what it will be like once we learn more about it. Will we seek to recreate the flip phone aesthetic of the early 2000s while providing access to essential communication apps like WhatsApp? Or will we seek to recreate the aesthetic of flip phones from the early 2000s, while providing access to essential communication apps like WhatsApp? Will we share commonalities but dive into an even simpler experience powered by the Barbie brand?

What we know so far is that Barbie can be anything, and Lars Silberbauer, HMD's chief marketing officer, said: “It's for all kinds of Barbie fans.” Barbie His Flip His Phone is expected to debut in July, and more details will be revealed as the year progresses.

Samsung unveils wristphone in weird and wonderful display concept See all photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/mwc-2024s-wildest-phones-edible-razr-bracelet-phones-and-one-big-battery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos