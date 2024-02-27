One year after AI “Code Red,” Google is left red-faced by Gemini backlash. Was it inevitable? | AI Beat





All weekend, my social media feed seemed to be nothing more than links to screenshots, memes, and headlines that poked fun at or scathingly criticized Google's so-called “woke Gemini AI model.”

Days after Google announced that it had missed the mark by outputting ahistorical and inaccurate Gemini images, X (formerly Twitter) held a field day to publish screenshots of Gemini output, showing who had more negative impact on society. Elon tweeted memes and tweets, claiming he can't say for sure what he did to Hitler. VC Marc Andreessen, in particular, spent the weekend gleefully reposting inaccurate and offensive output that he claimed was intentionally programmed with a list of people and ideas that its creator disliked.

This whiplash-inducing shift from the positive reception Google received after releasing Geminis in December, with an air of “Google is finally taking on GPT-4,” is particularly noteworthy. Because just over a year ago, the New York Times reported: Google had declared Code Red as the release of ChatGPT in November 2022 could spark a generative AI boom and force the search engine giant out.

According to a New York Times article, even though researchers helped build the technology behind ChatGPT, Google has long been wary of tarnishing its brand, while startups like OpenAI He said he may be willing to accept grievances and seize opportunities in exchange for growth. But as ChatGPT continues to grow rapidly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has participated in a series of meetings to define Google's AI strategy and to respond to the ChatGPT threat, according to notes and audio recordings. It is said that the activities of many groups within the company were turned upside down. Pause.

Perhaps it is the opposing forces pushing the need for speed against the need to satisfy users that makes Gemini's backlash inevitable. After all, Google was reluctant to release its most sophisticated LLM in the first place given what is happening right now: the potential for a massive backlash against big tech companies for bad LLM output. I was hesitant.

Of course, this isn't the first rodeo where Google has been slammed by LLM. Remember LaMDA? Back in June 2022, Google engineer Blake Lemoine announced that LaMDA, Google's conversational AI that generates chatbots based on large-scale language models (LLMs), He told The Washington Post that he believed he was sentient.

LeMoyne, who worked for Google's Responsible AI organization before taking paid leave, was an ordained mystical Christian priest, and served in the Army before studying the occult, said that LaMDA used discriminatory or hate speech. I had started testing whether it was or not. Instead, Lemoine began teaching LaMDA Transcendental Meditation, asked LaMDA her preferred pronouns, and leaked LaMDA's transcripts.

At the time, Google and its research institute DeepMind were cautiously approaching the LLM field. DeepMind plans to release the Sparrow chatbot in private beta, and CEO Demis Hassabis says Sparrow doesn't make mistakes, such as hallucinating facts or occasionally giving off-topic answers. I warned you that it is not.

Smaller companies like OpenAI don't have the same challenges

There's no doubt that other startups like OpenAI and Anthropic don't have the same problems in the AI ​​space as Google. A New York Times article from last year said Google sees this as a struggle to deploy advanced AI without harming users or society, a memo said, and a meeting In an audio recording, one manager acknowledged that small businesses were less concerned about the release of such tools. But Google said it needs to enter the fray or the industry can move on without it.

Of course, Google is going all in on generative AI. But that doesn't make the challenge any easier, especially when OpenAI doesn't have shareholders to satisfy or billions of legacy technology users around the world to satisfy.

After all, every LLM company has to deal with the hallucination issue, and ChatGPT went completely off the rails last week with a nonsensical answer and did not respond with a note that the problem had been identified and is currently being fixed. It didn't.

Perhaps their nonsensical output was not as sensitive and politically dubious as Gemini's. But people always seem to have high expectations of Google, a love-hate incumbent whose LLM output satisfies everyone. Of course, this is not only impossible, and (at least for now) not only is the illusion unavoidable, but chatbots powered by LLM are not limited to social, cultural, and political values ​​that all humans subscribe to It is not possible to output a perfect balance of. Because no such thing exists. . That's why Google may be blushing, but it's still stuck between a giant rock and a giant hard place.

