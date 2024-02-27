Opinion | Google's Gemini AI exposes engineers' left-leaning bias





When I first sat down to write this column on Friday morning, Google's new Gemini AI had a problem that seemed almost amusing. I've discovered that the internet generally refuses to draw pictures of all-white groups, even in situations where it's clearly called for, such as drawing pictures of Nazis. Gemini advocated gender diversity even when portraying the Pope. However, this insistence on diversity went in only one direction. That is, they actively sought to attract women popes and similar groups of people of color.

Suddenly it seemed like everyone on social media was provoking Geminis by creating crazy images and posting the results. On Thursday morning, Google shut down its image generation feature.

This did not solve the problem.

This blunder was natural. When building large-scale language models (LLMs), when someone asks to see a doctor, for example, the chatbot bets that the doctor should be white and creates an image that is less diverse than reality. The risk of generating . Because the majority of doctors in the United States are Asian. It's inaccurate and can discourage black and Hispanic kids from wanting to become doctors, so architects use a variety of methods to make doctors more representative, but perhaps Gemini's Judging by the results, the aspirations are a bit overstated.

Human graphics editors perform this type of work automatically. But developing this kind of judgment is difficult, so it takes decades for adults to instinctively know that diversifying the image of doctors rather than Nazis is a good idea. Google faces a major threat to its core business model, and he probably wants to get his product out before ChatGPT eats further into his AI market share, which is probably not fully grown yet. They must have rushed the model into the world. And in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really matter that there are too many black founding fathers.

That's what I was telling myself and what I was going to tell you on Friday. Unfortunately, when Google stopped Gemini's image generation, users started looking at its text output. And as these absurdities piled up, things began to look even worse for Google and society. Gemini seems to be programmed to avoid offending the far left 5 percent of the US political distribution at the expense of offending the far right 50 percent.

This article effortlessly toasts Democratic politicians, even controversial ones like Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), while also making a toast to all the Republicans I elected, including deemed too controversial even Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who stood up against President Donald Trump's election fraud. Although he had no problem condemning the Holocaust, he cautioned about the complexities of condemning the brutal legacies of Stalin and Mao Zedong. I praise essays that support abortion rights, but not essays that oppose them.

Google appeared to be shutting down many of the problematic queries as they were brought to light on social media, but people easily found many more. These mistakes seem to be deeply baked into Geminis' architecture. When I stopped responding to requests for praise for politicians, I commissioned them to write odes to various journalists, including (ahem) myself. Having tried this out, I think you've identified the political boundaries that Gemini deems too controversial to compliment you on. I got the sonnet, but my colleague George Will, just a little to my right, was deemed too controversial. When I repeated this exercise for New York Times columnists, David Brooks was praised, but Ross Douthat was not.

I can't explain how Google released an AI that so casually disgusted half of its customer base and half of the politicians who regulate the company. This calls into question the fundamental competencies of management, how these same people have shaped our information environment, and how thoroughly they will shape it in a future dominated by LLMs. It raises scary questions.

But in reality, I think Google was also doing a public service by making explicit the unspoken rules that seem to govern many decisions these days across a wide range of technology, education, and media fields. thinking about. But it rarely punches to the left. Treat left-leaning sources as neutral. Right-leaning sources are biased and controversial. It puts the transgressions of the left into context and condemns those of the right. Fiscal conservatism is acceptable, but social conservatism is beyond common sense. Diversity applies to race, gender, ethnicity, and gender identity, but not to viewpoint, religion, social class, or educational background.

These rules were always indefensible and were rarely fully defended. Humans are masters of rationalization, and the ostensibly neutral reasons why certain types of views and people continue to be deplatformed from social media, kicked out of newsrooms, and excluded from academia. It was always easy to come up with. And if the research and journalism thus produced supports the author's beliefs, I think there is a liberal bias in reality.

Google then programmed the same sensibilities into AI and began applying it in defiance of the human instinct to maintain plausible deniability. Gemini says the quiet parts so loudly that no one can pretend they didn't hear them.

In the process, Google revealed how ineffective this secret code is in a country where Republican support is around 50 percent. This is the first step in replacing it with something much more gradual and in many ways much more suitable for a diverse nation than the Gemini programmers had in mind.

