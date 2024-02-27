PlayStation to lay off 900 employees





Sony's PlayStation joins a long list of video game companies targeted for layoffs in 2024.

According to outgoing CEO Jim Ryan, approximately 900 Sony Interactive Entertainment employees (8% of PlayStation's global workforce) will be affected by the layoffs. Employees in the Americas, EMEA, Japan, and APAC regions will be affected, and several studios will be closed, including PlayStation's London studio.

“They are incredibly talented people who have contributed to our success, and we are extremely grateful for their contributions,” Ryan said. “However, the industry is changing significantly and we need to be ready to launch our business for the future. We will meet the expectations of developers and gamers and drive future technology in gaming.” We need to continue to do so, so we've taken a step back to make sure we're ready to continue delivering the best gaming experience to our community.”

In an interview with Variety published on February 21st, Ryan mentioned the recent wave of layoffs at competitors such as Microsoft Gaming, Riot Games, and Epic Games, but said he was more than encouraged amid the uncertainty. could not. “It's obviously a difficult time for a lot of people,” Ryan said. “What I'm saying is that no one can ever be satisfied, and no one can ever feel like something is forever.”

See Ryan's note to staff below.

team,

It's important to provide updates about your business as often as possible. Today I'm writing some sad news. Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way products are developed, distributed, and launched, and ensuring organizations are future-ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have learned that tough decisions are inevitable. I came to the conclusion that no. My management team and I have made the very difficult decision to restructure our business, which unfortunately includes reducing our workforce and retaining some of the very talented people who have contributed to our success. is affecting.

After careful consideration and many months of leadership discussions, it became clear that changes needed to be made to continue to grow the business and advance the company. We had to take a step back, look at our business holistically, and move forward with a focus on the long-term sustainability of our company and providing the best possible experience for our community. Our goal is to streamline our resources to ensure continued success and enable us to deliver the experiences gamers and creators expect.

We want to be as transparent as possible with our customers, partners, and communities about what this means.

The Company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 900 employees, or approximately 8% of its current workforce. Employees in all his SIE regions in the Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC are affected. Several PlayStation Studios are affected.

We understand that this news is difficult and unsettling to receive, and you may be wondering what this means for you. The timeline and steps for how we approach this will vary depending on where you live, depending on local laws and regulations.

For residents of the United States, all affected employees will be notified today. In the UK, PlayStation Studios' London studios are proposed to be permanently closed. Reductions are made in Firesprite Studio. Also, various functions will be cut across his SIE in the UK.

The proposed changes will enter a period of collective consultation before a final decision is made. All employees participating in the collective consultation will be informed of next steps today.

We will also implement the Next Career Support Program in Japan. Details will be announced separately. In other countries, we will also begin dialogue with people potentially at risk or affected as a result of this proposed course of action.

To those retiring from SIE: It is with deep respect and gratitude that I am retiring from SIE.

To those who remain at SIE: We understand that this process will be very difficult as you will be saying goodbye to dear friends and colleagues. Your resilience, sensitivity and adaptability will be critical in the coming weeks and months.

This is not easy, but we know the impact it has on our well-being. Affected employees will receive support, including severance pay. Although these are difficult times, this does not indicate a lack of strength in our company, our brand, or our industry. Our goal is to remain agile and adaptable, and remain focused on delivering the best gaming experience possible now and in the future.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. Be kind to yourself and each other.

Gym

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/gaming/news/playstation-lay-offs-900-employees-sony-1235923839/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos