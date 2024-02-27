“We can compete with Google and OpenAI.”





Mistral AI is one of France's most promising artificial intelligence startups. The company, founded in April 2023, specializes in models that can generate text, and has made headlines by raising about $500 million (Xavier Niel, shareholder of Le Monde newspaper, ). His 31-year-old co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch, who studied at a top French university and worked at Google DeepMind, announced his Mistral Large on Monday, February 26th. This new model offers performance close to the leader GPT. -4, from his OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT.

The startup has also launched its own conversational assistant, Le Chat (a pun on the French word for cat), which Internet users can test by signing up for a waiting list. More broadly, Mistral AI has announced a revenue-sharing partnership with US giant Microsoft to distribute its models to enterprises. But Mensch remains steadfast in his determination to become an “independent European player”. The technologist also referred to the controversial opposition of his advisor Kadric O. (former Under-Secretary for Digital Affairs) to European AI legislation, stating that regarding copyright, Mistral AI should be used by “content providers, the publishing community, the press, We are in discussions with the agency.” ”

Chat is a demonstration of the model that is the driving force behind these types of generative artificial intelligence applications. It also aims to show what companies can build with it. This type of assistant is a standard use case for professional generative AI today. Connect to internal information sources and documents.

Arthur Mensch, co-founder and executive director of Mistral AI, at his new office in Paris, February 20, 2024. CHA GONZALEZ FORLE MONDE What's the point of creating a powerful model like Mistral Large when we've been setting it apart so far? Are you using a smaller, more efficient model with lower training and operating costs?

Generative AI needs to balance speed and inference power, so it makes sense to have powerful models. In general, you need very fast queries to do simple things, and long queries to do more complex inferences. For example, when you access a document to answer a question, you use a small model to summarize the document, then reason about that summary, and use a large model to cross-reference it with the question.

Yes, you can compete with OpenAI and Google. Agility is a strength. We've proven that we can develop world-class technology with a small team focused on creating the best text generation models. On certain metrics, our model outperforms the model in Gemini, a project I worked on when I was at Google, and the model in Meta. And Mistral Large competes with GPT-4. Our goal now is to work on distribution. That's what our partnership with Microsoft is all about.

