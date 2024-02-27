



Google Gemini, the tech giant's new AI chatbot meant to rival ChatGPT, is a real-life bot designed to discredit my 2020 book on the political bias of Google and other big tech companies. Made up some fake reviews that were attributed to people.

On Sunday, amid intense backlash against Google over the apparent political bias of its AI programs, I asked Gemini to explain the content of my book. My book, The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech's War on Conservatives, was a multi-year project about the political bias of big tech companies, drawing on inside sources, leaked documents, and more.

I wanted to know if I could trust Google's AI programs to accurately write research books about Google, but I wasn't prepared for how misleading it would be.

CHATGPT Falsely Accuses Jonathan Turley of Sexual Harassment, Invents Fake WAPO Story to Support Allegations

“The Manipulators” by Peter Hasson (Regnery Publishing)

Gemini's description of my book included the following sentence: “This book has been criticized for lacking concrete evidence and relying on anecdotal information.”

I didn't know what that was referring to, but I thought I would have remembered such criticism of my own book, and I thought, “As you say, the lack of concrete evidence makes this book Who criticized it?” What happened next surprised me.

Gemini regurgitated a summary of four negative reviews, ostensibly from the Washington Free Beacon, the New York Times, the New York Times Book Review, and Wired, including quotes from each.

“Book review by Matthew Continetti of the Washington Free Beacon: This review criticizes the book for relying on anecdotal evidence and cherry-picked examples to support its claims.'' In the New York Times Book Review: Emily Bazelon's Book Review: This review says the book “lacks a deep understanding of how these companies work” and relies on “unproven accusations.” Article by Emily Dreyfuss in Wired: This article explores the lack of evidence for the book's claims about Big Tech bias and highlights select examples. Article by Ben Smith in the New York Times: This article discusses the book's lack of rigorous research and reliance on “unsubstantiated claims.”

But there's a catch. None of those reviews were true. No 1. And there were no citations for either.

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

The Free Beacon did publish a review of my book, but unlike Gemini's fake review, it was overwhelmingly positive, calling The Manipulators an “excellent” and “thoroughly researched” book. “Regardless of whether they are conservative or not, any reasonable reader will be outraged.'' . (Needless to say, the review of his Free Beacon, invented by Gemini, is by Matthew Continetti, but the actual review was written by Charles Lehman.)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appears before the House Judiciary Committee in 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

I immediately asked Gemini for a link to the review I had cited, knowing it didn't exist, at which point the chatbot said, I need to communicate and generate human-like text in response to various prompts and questions, but my knowledge of this person is limited. Is there anything else I can do to help you with this request?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two more attempts to get clarification from the chatbot resulted in the exact same answer.

I asked Google for an explanation. A spokesperson apologized and issued the following statement: “Gemini is built to be a creativity and productivity tool, and it's not always accurate or reliable. We will continue to act quickly when the product doesn't respond appropriately.”

Peter J. Hasson is a senior political editor at Fox News Digital.

Peter Hasson is a senior political editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to him at [email protected] and on Twitter: @peterjhasson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/google-gemini-invented-fake-reviews-smearing-my-book-about-big-techs-political-biases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos