Google answers questions about crawl budgets





Someone on Reddit posted a question about the “crawl budget” issue, asking if Googlebot's crawl budget would be depleted by a large number of 301 redirects to 410 error responses. Google's John Mueller explained why Redditor's crawl patterns are lackluster and clarified a point about crawl budgets in general.

crawl budget

It's a commonly accepted idea that Google has a crawl budget, an idea invented by SEOs to explain why some sites aren't crawled enough. The idea is to assign a limit to the number of crawls each site is configured to have, or the number of crawls a site is eligible for.

Understanding the background behind the concept of crawl budget is important because it helps you understand what crawl budget actually is. Google has long maintained that there is no such thing as a crawl budget, but the way Google crawls your site can give the impression that there is a limit to how much it can crawl.

A top Google engineer at the time named Matt Cutts alluded to this fact about crawl budgets in a 2010 interview.

Matt answered a question about Google's crawl budget, first explaining that there is no such thing as a crawl budget as SEOs think of it.

“First of all, there is actually no such thing as an index cap. Many people thought that a domain could only be indexed a certain number of pages, but that is not actually the case. there is no.

There are also no hard limits to our crawls. ”

In 2017, Google published the Crawl Budget Manual, which summarizes a number of crawl-related facts similar to what the SEO community refers to as a crawl budget. This new description is more accurate than the previous vague tagline of “crawl budget” (Google Crawl Budget documentation compiled here by Search Engine Journal).

Here is a short list of key points regarding crawl budgets:

Crawl rate is the number of URLs that Google can crawl based on the server's ability to serve the requested URLs. For example, a shared server can host tens of thousands of websites, resulting in hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of URLs. Therefore, Google has to crawl servers based on their ability to serve page requests. Pages that are essentially duplicates of other pages (such as faceted navigation) or other low-value pages can waste server resources and reduce the amount of pages your server can give Googlebot to crawl. quantity is limited. Lightweight pages are easier to crawl. Soft 404 pages can cause Google to focus on less valuable pages instead of important pages. Inbound and internal link patterns help influence which pages are crawled.Reddit question about crawl speed

Reddit users wanted to know if the pages they were creating that seemed to have low value were impacting Google's crawl budget. This means that a request to a non-secure URL for a page that no longer exists will be redirected to a secure version of the lost web page that returns a 410 error response (meaning the page is gone forever).

That's a fair question.

they asked:

“I'm trying to make Googlebot forget about crawling a very old non-HTTPS URL that is still being crawled 6 years later. And on the HTTPS side, I put a 410 response to a very old URL like this .

So Googlebot will detect a 301 redirect (HTTP to HTTPS) and then a 410.

http://example.com/old-url.php?id=xxxx -301-> https://example.com/old-url.php?id=xxxx (410 response)

I have two questions. Is G**** happy with this 301+410?

I'm having trouble with the “crawl budget” issue, but I'm not sure if these two responses are exhausting Googlebot

Is 410 effective? In other words, should I return 410 directly without returning the first 301?”

Google's John Mueller responded:

Gu○?

301 is no problem, and 301/410 mix is ​​no problem either.

Crawl budget is really just a problem for large sites ( https://developers.google.com/search/docs/crawling-indexing/large-site-managing-crawl-budget ). If you're having trouble there, and your site isn't really large, Google probably doesn't see much value in crawling more. It's not a technical issue. ”

Why it's not crawled enough

Mueller responded that Google “probably” doesn't see the value in crawling more web pages. This means that web pages could potentially use reviews to determine why Google doesn't think they're worth crawling.

Certain popular SEO strategies tend to create unoriginal and low-value web pages. For example, a popular SEO practice is to review top-ranked web pages to understand what elements of those pages explain why the page ranked, and then use that information to Use it to improve your own pages by replicating what's working in search results.

That sounds logical, but it doesn't create anything of value. Think of this as two choices, 1 and 0, where 0 represents something that is already in the search results and 1 represents something that is original and different. His popular SEO tactic of emulating what's already in the search results is destined to produce another zero. Websites that don't offer anything other than what's already listed in the SERPs.

Obviously, there are technical issues that can affect crawl speed, such as server health and other factors.

However, when it comes to what is understood as a crawl budget, Google has long maintained that it is a consideration for large sites, not small to medium sized websites.

Read the discussion on Reddit.

Is G**** satisfied with the 301+410 response for the same URL?

Featured image by Shutterstock/ViDI Studio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-answers-a-crawl-budget-issue-question/509449/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos