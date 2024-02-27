Google marks Israel's 2024 municipal elections with ballot box graffiti today





On Tuesday, February 27, Google Doodle published a Doodle depicting a ballot box tagged with the Israeli flag to commemorate today's Israeli local election day. Google is written in the background, but is obscured by the ballot box in the foreground. The scope of this doodle spans the Israeli region in terms of visibility.

Seven million Israelis will vote for mayors and heads of councils in 197 municipalities and 44 regional councils. A total of 7,190,920 voters are expected to cast their votes in 75 Israeli cities. These voters can cast two ballots, one for the head of parliament and one for a seat in parliament.

Also read: Google Play judge rules $700 million settlement is bad for customers

Additionally, a total of 24,910 candidates from 4,500 political parties are running in the municipal elections, of which 801 are mayoral candidates, of which 83 are women.

Also read: Google's Gemini AI gaffe: Sundar Pichai should be fired or resign, says investor Sameer Arora

Meanwhile, elections in areas near Gaza and bordering Lebanon will be held nine months later, on November 19. The towns of Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Sderot and the southern and northern regional councils, home to kibbutzim, moshavim and several Arab villages, will witness elections at a later date. A total of 180,000 people living in these areas will therefore not be voting today.

Also read: Google announces Gemini in Messages, gen-AI in Android Auto

The state's interior ministry, in coordination with the IDF Home Front Command and the Israeli Police, will carry out security checks every two hours on election day, The Times of Israel reported. Ronen Peretz, head of Israel's Interior Ministry, told a pre-election press conference earlier this month that voters would cast their votes under tight security.

Also read: Google celebrates Dominican Republic Independence Day 2024 with Doodle

Ronen Peretz further said that the Ministry of Interior will issue further instructions to the public and instruct them on how to vote. As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the ministry can call for a cancellation of the vote if necessary and postpone it to a later date.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War: My hope is by next Monday…, US President Joe Biden talks about ceasefire

These elections were originally scheduled for October 31 last year, but were postponed to a later date following the October 7 massacre by Hamas militants in the western Negev.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: February 27, 2024, 7:13 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-doodle-marks-israel-municipal-elections-2024-february-27-11708995771430.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos