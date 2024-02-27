How to respond to digital disruption





Thought leaders, business experts, and academics alike have written and spoken extensively about what the digital transformation of healthcare means for the field. Additionally, the continued influx of external disruptors from retail, insurance, technology, data, and other sectors adopting technology-based solutions has led to much speculation about the long-term impact on traditional providers. There is.

A recent essay co-authored by several healthcare leaders in the Harvard Business Review raises questions about whether these tech-savvy new entrants will somehow displace or disrupt the existing healthcare system. For those wondering, the answer is no.

The report was written by John Glaser, resident director at Harvard Medical School. Sara Vaezy, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Providence. Janet Guptill, president and CEO of Scottsdale Institute, helps more than 60 large integrated health systems leverage information and technology to create more effective and equitable care. It is a non-profit organization.

physical care blend

Rather than dismissing these new market entrants, the authors argue that providers and technology companies need to work more closely together to make the most of their respective strengths.

Healthcare providers enjoy existing superpowers. This makes traditional health care providers who have served their communities for decades, in some cases over a century, and have built great trust and local brand loyalty with their patients, an outsider. will be difficult to replace.

Still, the authors warn that many health care providers could face an uncertain future if they refuse to transform themselves. Digital innovators can provide hospitals and health systems with technology and insights that help solve their toughest problems.

Traditional providers and technology companies will need to converge on the convergence of physical care and digital, so-called phygital care.

A more symbiotic partnership between healthcare providers and technology companies may be what is needed to address the distinct and current challenges facing healthcare. These include high costs, improved quality, and increased access for millions of people who live hundreds of miles from the nearest hospital or do not have a primary care physician.

To survive and thrive economically in this evolving era, care providers need to follow strategies developed by incumbents in other sectors, such as banking, when business has been disrupted, the authors say. points out.

3 Lessons for Thriving in the Digital Age 1 | Accelerate your transformation.

Healthcare providers have shown great resilience in responding to changes in reimbursement models, the pandemic, and transforming themselves as they move beyond healthcare delivery to address issues such as the social determinants of health.

2 | Seek mutually beneficial strategic partnerships.

Some health systems have strong technology partnerships with electronic health records companies, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and other companies. Four years ago, Mayo Clinic and Google entered into a 10-year strategic partnership that leverages Google's cloud services and technology skills and Mayo Clinic's care delivery and medical research expertise. Providence St. Joseph Health collaborates with Microsoft to use AI to reduce administrative burden for clinicians.

3 | Establish a digital innovation program.

Invest in digital health companies and develop your own digital innovators. Providence, Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, and others have followed this path with success.

