Sony lays off 900 PlayStation employees

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony's video game division, will lay off 900 employees across multiple PlayStation studios and permanently close its London studio, the company announced Tuesday. This is the latest in a series of layoffs to impact the video game industry.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the layoffs represent approximately 8% of Sony Interactive Entertainment's workforce and will affect employees in all of the company's regions. .

Some of the company's biggest game studios are affected, including Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog, developers of hit games Spider-Man and The Last of Us.

In an email to staff, Ryan said the layoffs are a result of evolving economic conditions, changes in how products are developed, distributed and launched, and ensuring the organization is future-ready in this rapidly changing industry. He stated that this was the result of discussions regarding the following.

Ryan said the company has promised affected employees will receive support, including severance pay.

Sony's announcement comes amid a series of recent layoff announcements impacting the video game industry. Microsoft announced in January that it would lay off 1,900 employees from Xbox and Activision Blizzard, which it acquired last year. League of Legends developer Riot Games also announced more than 500 job cuts last month, and game development software maker Unity recently announced more than 1,800 job cuts. The gaming cuts come amid a post-pandemic gaming recession, with investor and advisor Matthew Ball predicting in January that video games will be released in 2023 as video game publishers claim costs are rapidly rising. wrote that consumer spending decreased by 4.1% compared to 2021. Citing numbers from Circana, Ball said video game participation spiked in 2020 during the pandemic, but since lockdown orders have been lifted, consumers who took up video games during quarantine have become more recreationally active. It is pointed out that the decline has been due to people starting to seek He also comes amid layoffs across the tech industry, with technology companies like Okta, Zoo, and PayPal suffering layoffs recently.

Notably, the 2023 numbers are exactly where pre-COVID trend lines predicted, Ball wrote in January. In other words, COVID-19 did not permanently advance e-commerce adoption. It has pulled society further than it should have been, and we have since stalled and shrunk.

The news comes days after Sony lowered its 2023 sales forecast for the PlayStation 5 from 25 million units to 21 million units due to declining unit sales, with Sony predicting that the console will soon reach its end of life. He recognized that the economy is entering the latter half of the cycle.

