



The billionaire posts about Big Tech companies on X at a steady pace. Since the launch of his Gemini image generator at Google, he has shared and responded to over 100 of his posts about the company.

Of course, most of these are important.

Last week, Google was forced to suspend Gemini's image generation capabilities after a wave of criticism that Gemini was “too woke.” Users complained that Gemini produced historically inaccurate images of people of color and provided strange answers to some queries.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said the company hopes to have its image generation tool online again within “a few weeks.” He added that the problem was that the bona fide feature had been applied “too blatantly”.

In a post on X, Musk claimed that Google executives assured him that the company would “take immediate action to correct Gemini's racial and gender bias.”

Musk has frequently criticized what he calls “woke” policies and accused Google of running “insane, racist, anti-civilizational programs” on its AI. Tesla's CEO also went all in on other aspects of Google's business, including its flagship search engine.

“Gemini is certainly just the tip of the iceberg. The same thing is happening with Google search,” the billionaire said in one reply. Musk also mentioned the company's email service, Gmail, and seemed to hint that a competing product called XMail was “coming.”

personal attack

Not content with pursuing Google's products, Musk also fired several shots at employees.

“There almost seems to be a pattern,” he said in response to a user's post that big tech companies donated more to Democrats than Republicans in 2020.

BI could not independently verify the numbers cited in the post, but data from the 2020 election cycle shows that 83.73% of donations from Google's parent company Alphabet to congressional candidates went to Democrats and 6.34% went to Democrats. is shown to have gone to the Republicans.

The figures were compiled by OpenSecrets, a charity that publishes campaign finance and lobbying data.

The billionaire also singled out Gemini's product lead, Jack Kracik.

“This issue is a big part of why Google's AI is so racist and sexist,” Musk wrote while sharing a screenshot of Krawczyk's post.

Google and Krawczyk company representatives did not immediately respond to BI's requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

To Musk's credit, Google's AI also seemed harsh on him personally.

Several reports and screenshots promoted by Mr. Musk have shown that Mr. Gemini does not seem to be saying that Mr. Musk is any worse than Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler. When BI tested the prompt a few days later, Gemini said comparing Musk to historical figures was “inaccurate and totally inappropriate.”

Gemini vs Grok

Musk is putting more than his reputation at stake in this particular fight.

After having similar problems with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Musk founded his own AI company and released Grok, a competing chatbot. He claims he wants the bot to be more fun and less “woke” than existing rivals.

Musk is certainly trying to use the Gemini controversy to highlight the benefits of having an AI like Grok.

The billionaire has been sharing memes comparing xAI's efforts to rivals and praising them as “truth-seeking to the fullest.” One of his posts on this subject even managed to provoke a reaction from ChatGPT's X account. This bot's account responded to one of his posts: “Is the chat real?”

“Perhaps now it's clear why @xAI's Grok is so important,” Musk said in the post. “It's far from perfect at the moment, but it will improve rapidly. V1.5 will be released within two weeks.” It has become even more important.”

Representatives for Mr. Musk did not immediately respond to BI's request for comment outside of normal business hours.

