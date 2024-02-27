MWC 2024 Day 1 Insights





The wide range of applications for artificial intelligence is nothing new. But now, silicon and other hardware drivers are once again emerging as the critical foundation powering everything from complex AI use cases to high-performance networking. How are AI networking and the resurgence of silicon helping to shape the future of communications?

And as the industry marches toward 2024, what signs are emerging about the role of custom silicon solutions in optimizing network performance and unlocking new areas of real-world value? Or?

“We had great conversations with IBM about real-world use cases, and that’s what I’m interested in,” said Shelley Kramer (pictured, right), managing director and principal analyst, CUBE Research . “We can rant all day long about how AI is going to change everything, but…I think we’re at the show-me-the-money stage right now.”

Kramer and fellow analysts John Farrier (second from left), Savannah Peterson (second from right) and Dave Bellante (left) attend the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona this week. On day one, we discussed the reveal at theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. They highlighted the potential impact of AI and new networking chips on the communications sector and other sectors. (*Disclosure details below).

AI networking and developer empowerment

As new-age AI tools such as OpenAI's Sora AI continue to reshape the computing landscape, hardware is re-emerging as essential to maintaining the networking backbone that powers these applications. The first link in the value chain is the communications service provider. According to Farrier, the industry must get ahead of this new wave of AI innovation and strike while the iron is hot.

“The telecom industry has to move now. AI is a capability that they will be forced to use, and they can reap huge benefits,” he said. “Telecommunications companies underpin many activities, including our human lives, our lives, and our mobility devices.As data and AI emerge into applications that impact humans and the world, must be run on top.”

The role of developers in driving enterprise innovation is evolving. The emergence of low-code platforms and collaborative tools promises to democratize development, allowing the broader community to create their AI-driven solutions.

“I've always felt that developers have an advantage, because all these special use cases seem to be what developers are driving,” Bellante said. “But that may be a real blind spot for this community in terms of being monetizable and not being able to get back on top.”

Despite the lack of a clear focus on developers on the show floor, the integration of communications application programming interfaces and cloud platforms signals a shift towards a developer-centric ecosystem, according to theCUBE analysts. , new avenues of innovation are opening up.

“In every market we currently cover, developers are effectively leading the trend,” Farrier said. “Developers are driving the change, whether it's open source AI or KubeConat CNCF. The question is, if it's not happening here, who's driving the change, the cloud players? The infrastructure needs to flip its bits first before going to the next level. Are the developers waiting? Are they not ready for prime time yet? These are outstanding This is the question.”

This is a complete video interview that is part of SiliconANGLE and CUBE Researchs' coverage of MWC Barcelona.

(*Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the MWC Barcelona event. No sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

