Telefnica and Ericsson reinvent live entertainment with 5G power





Telefunica and its strategic partner Ericsson will present this afternoon at Agora, the Spanish company's booth at MWC 2024, an experience of technology, art and music that will unfold a historic concert that took place in the Grand Theater on the evening of February 26th. showed the key. Del Liceu.

Telefunica hosted a unique concert by Chinese pianist Lang Lang as the first major event as part of the company's 100th anniversary, which will be celebrated on April 19th. Telefnica and Ericsson, together with his two main partners in their respective fields, Igor Studio and Musion 3D, will enrich the physical world with the virtual world thanks to his 5G network that is being jointly developed. Succeeded.

Both companies agree that the already available 5G technology will enable memorable, quality-assured experiences for users, no matter where they are. 5G Standalone (SA) functionality enables the transfer of different data streams while ensuring their respective performance requirements. Therefore, you can guarantee critical data packets for simultaneous video and audio, thousands of viewer connections, or fully immersive viewer interaction with shows and artists.

Telefnica and Ericsson have built a 5G SA private network in the Liceu Gran Teatre using Ericsson Private 5G solutions, offering high link bandwidth, low latency (the time it takes for a data packet to be transmitted across the network) and the absence of jitter. guaranteed. A must for this experience. This private network was configured for 5GSA using 100 Mhz of Telefonica's 3500 MHz band spectrum.

To recreate Lang Lang's holographic twin, several cameras were used to capture every detail of his performance. The images were then transmitted in his 4K format, and high-quality holographic representations were created in real-time using 5G's high sustained upload capacity.

Lang Lang's finger movements on the holographic piano were interpreted and transmitted to the mobile network via an audio protocol. The audio signal was decoded by a real piano, and an automatic playback system was activated to play the song through a holographic representation of the pianist.

The main requirement was to ensure that Lang Lang and his holographic twin operated in perfect sync with the audio, with a connection that minimized latency and jitter, two hallmarks of 5G.

Enrique Blanco, Telefnica's global CTIO, recalled that Monday's event kicked off the company's 100th anniversary celebrations. In one show. To achieve this, he leveraged the unique characteristics of Telefnica's 5G network: high capacity and low latency. We have shown how it is possible to integrate the real world with new communication formats such as holograms, break down the barriers between the physical and virtual worlds, and combine technology and art. The result is an unprecedented experience that combines a rich reality show where real and digital objects interact with each other,” explained Blanco.

Andres Vicente, President and CEO of Ericsson Spain and Portugal, described Monday's event at the Liceu as the first of many innovative experiences enabled by 5G. , explained as follows. What fixed elements impose. It enables physical and digital interaction with mobility, multiple scenarios, and high-quality video and music to deliver an immersive experience like never before. This paves the way for the entertainment industry to explore powerful new monetization strategies and innovative artistic expression while improving efficiency and sustainability. ”

Creative and artistic direction for the concert was provided by Igor Cortadellas, CEO of Igor Studio, who explained the overall design of the show and the importance of involving the live audience: . The bonds between people are what unite us with this event, which celebrates his 100th anniversary of a company that has always been at the forefront of this field,” said Igor.

Ian O'Connell, co-founder of Musion 3D, shares more about the double piano experience and how the difference between the real piano and the virtual piano, the real Lang Lang and his holographic representation, is almost imperceptible to the audience. revealed an insight. Ericsson, we are proud to be part of this great project that marks the beginning of his 100th anniversary celebrations at Telefunica. Thanks to the incredible capabilities of 5G, we are able to take large-format, high-speed holographic technology to the next level, transforming live performances and further enriching the audience experience. ”

The concert began with a “swarm” of 36 drones that flew over the stage for five minutes, eventually forming a giant Telefunica logo and the number 100 that the company celebrates.

Unanimously considered by critics to be the greatest pianist of his generation, Lang Lang reinterpreted popular classical works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, and Mendelsohn. And thanks to his LED light-lit jacket connected to sensors and worn during concerts, he was able to share his emotions and artistic world with the audience for the first time, allowing them to feel at the heart of his heart. I could feel the heartbeat. music rhythm.

During the concert, Lang Lang asked the audience to participate directly and collaborate with the artist by forming musical chords on their mobile phones. This moment of collective creation culminated in an evening where the audience felt part of the show thanks to an unprecedented fusion of technology, music and art.

More information: Telefunica at MWC 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/press-room/telefonica-and-ericsson-reinvent-live-entertainment-with-5g-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos