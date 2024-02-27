The UK emerges as a center of global fashion innovation





Ever since Thomas Burberry patented a durable, water-resistant trench coat in the mid-1800s, fashion innovation has found a natural home in Britain.

Britain has always pushed the boundaries of fashion and is home to the innovative minds of Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney. And more recently, a new generation of fashion tech start-ups have been riding the UK tech wave, finding new ways to apply digital technology to transform fashion and retail. Virtual reality and AI are as commonplace as seams and threads.

Matthew Drinkwater, head of the innovation agency at London College of Fashion (LCF), says the UK has always had a strong appetite for creativity and experimentation, compared to many other regions that tend to be more traditional. Explain that you have been blessed. His lab is at the cutting edge of fashion technology, experimenting with emerging technologies and understanding how they come to disrupt a trillion-dollar global industry.

The global impact of fashion technology

The intersection of fashion and technology is, of course, incredibly trend-driven. In both cases, there is a huge opportunity to stay ahead of future trends.

In his work at the London College of Fashion, Matthew sees his work as a beacon of direction. She was looking at technologies that would take three to five years to commercialize. We have a neutral view on technology. We weren't trying to sell anything specific, but to show what can and can't be done.

He defines three key areas where technology has the potential to disrupt existing industry practices.

First, let's talk about the design method. Efficiency is one of moving from pen and paper to digital platforms and 3D tools. AI has the potential to further transform this, as it can generate entire 3D models with text prompts.

This also has a strong connection to sustainability. The prototyping stage in fashion is notoriously wasteful and is an element ripe for destruction in the design process. Fully digital prototypes have the potential to eliminate much of the waste in the process. One of the projects coming out of LCF's fashion innovation agency is a real-time fabric simulation built into the game engine Unreala, a breakthrough that has the potential to revolutionize virtual production and fitting.

Another key area Matthew identifies is the creation process.

Through technology, we can change the nature of business models. Matthew says that if you can create a product digitally before you physically produce it, you can start retailing before you start manufacturing, bringing production closer to the retail stage. Not only that, but the development of new and recycled materials creates opportunities for fashion to become more sustainable.

Finally, technology is changing the way we communicate. For Matthew, storytelling is the key to fashion. They form an emotional connection with the product and fall in love with it when they see something.

Technologies that enable new immersive environments are finding fertile ground in the UK. The maturation of the UK film industry, particularly visual effects, and the maturation of the gaming industry has led to bold collaborations with fashion brands looking to engage consumers in immersive ways.

London Fashion Week is often a showcase for these immersive experiences. In 2018, Lucasfilm collaborated with designer Steven Tai to create a fully immersive AR experience that transformed the Durbar Court inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs into downtown Macau. Or last year, his Moncler Genius show drew 100,000 people to Kensington Olympia, capping off the week with lighthearted sounds and live performances.

London's tech ecosystem is influencing culture and creativity in other areas, he says.

British fashion tech pioneers

Among established fashion houses, Burberry maintains a reputation as an innovator and experimenter in fashion technology. The brand pioneered the use of gaming technology in the garment design process with software that allows 2D prints to be placed on top of 3D design templates. In 2021, we hosted a series of VR pop-up experiences with Harrods to launch our new signature bag 'Olympia'. They are a leader in metaverse experiences and have partnered with platforms like Roblox and Minecraft to create virtual experiences and NFTs for their customers.

Fashion designer Craig Green has only recently become recognized as one of British fashion's great innovators, pioneering new techniques in clothing manufacturing, earning him widespread acclaim and an MBE in 2022.

New consumer brands mark new frontiers for popular fashion and clothing. Gymshark and Castore have become two of his fastest growing sportswear & athleisure wear brands by applying innovative manufacturing techniques to create affordable performance level clothing. Ta. Meanwhile, Pangaia has become a standard-bearer for sustainable and recyclable clothing through the use of smart technology.

British fashion tech is not just for clothing manufacturers. A growing number of technology platforms are transforming the way we shop, especially when it comes to sustainability. Circular fashion platforms are becoming increasingly popular, especially resale, second-hand and rental. Depop is a leader in the resale space, and platforms like Hurr and Hirestreet have helped the rental market thrive. The latter has also launched his own white label product, his Zoa Rental, to help brands launch their own branded rental products.

The future of British fashion

As technology opens up new doors and possibilities for fashion, what does this mean for British fashion in the next decade?

While digital experiences are certainly growing, Matthew expects omnichannel to remain the main focus. Physical experiences remain just as important in bringing people together around fashion. He points to venues like Outernet, a new entertainment district in central London that has introduced the world's largest LED screens.

The pace of change is also accelerating with the proliferation of AI. His role used to have his 3-5 year horizon in mind, but this has become much more difficult. For AI, 3 to 5 weeks feels like a long time, Matthew says.

Although the technology used to design, produce and communicate fashion changes rapidly, Matthew strongly believes that the fundamentals remain the same. There is much to be said about traditional ways of working, they will never go away and will always be valued. But there are always new ways we can create and communicate. The idea was to enhance rather than replace.

Britain's relationship with technology, combined with its rich heritage in high fashion, makes it the perfect place for fashion innovators. I have seen many other ways of working, but the way of working here is completely different.

The Commercial Department of the British Embassy in Paris supports French companies wishing to set up in the UK. Click here for more information.

