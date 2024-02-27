AI’s perfect promise and imperfect reality





Demis Hassabis defines artificial general intelligence (AGI) as a system that can perform almost any cognitive task in the same way a human can. Mr. Hassabis is a Fellow of the Royal Society, an award that has been given to such greats as Albert Einstein, S. Ramanujan, Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. He is also his CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind, a machine learning laboratory and AI startup company he founded in 2010.

BusinessLine attended MWC 2024's keynote in Barcelona, ​​where Hassabis spoke about the direct impact of AGI, how consumers are ready for AI, and how physical and digital boundaries have never been more blurred. We talked about the future path forward in a world that is becoming more and more popular.

In addition to tackling complex problems such as protein folding, which can lead to a variety of diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Google DeepMind will We also work on solving everyday problems such as saving time. Hassabis began by talking about how AGI impacts our daily lives, and mentioned GraphCast, his 10-day weather forecast system that is probably the most accurate in the world. The system is designed to take only seconds to make weather forecasts, instead of requiring supercomputers to spend hours analyzing patterns.

Google has been perfecting its consumer AI system, Gemini, for years, and its Open AI makes it accessible to regular consumers for the first time. Consumer AI is flawed and sometimes factually incorrect, so we thought it might not be ready for launch yet. But when Open AI launched his ChatGPT, Hassabis says he was surprised to find that billions of people found value in it.

Last week, Google's Gemini caused an uproar when it generated AI images of people of color based on keywords related to white people, such as the American Founding Fathers and Nazi-era German soldiers. This was an unintended consequence of Google's attempt to keep human bias away from content generated by its AI. At Google, we serve users in nearly 200 countries and around the world, so we want to offer universal reach for every search. But this well-intentioned feature was applied quite blatantly to all searches. So we took that feature offline to fix it, and he should be back again in two weeks.

AI ethics

As AI becomes more widespread, concerns about its ethics have arisen. Deepminds' original AI Ethics Charter morphed into Google's AI Principles over time. This includes objectives such as being socially beneficial, avoiding unfair bias, and incorporating privacy design principles.

There's really important research and discussion going on, not just in civil society, governments, and technology companies. This is a socio-technical issue that affects everyone and everyone needs to be included in the discussion, Hassabis said.

When asked by Wired's moderate Steven Levy what AI on mobile devices will look like in the next five years, Hassabis replied, Amazing things are happening.” But in 5 years, will mobile phones be the perfect form factor? Maybe we'll need glasses or something to make the AI ​​a little more aware of your situation and help you more.

The author is participating in MWC 2024 at the invitation of OnePlus technology Ltd.

Published February 27, 2024

