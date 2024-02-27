Tourists say they were stranded in the Australian wilderness after following the wrong route on Google Maps





Anyone who drives a car has experienced the moment when their navigation app of choice incorrectly tells them to loop or fails to account for small changes in the road. These errors are usually nothing more than an annoying nuisance, but if an inaccurate GPS route occurs in a remote or dangerous area, they can put you in dangerous territory.

Earlier this month, a pair of German tourists sailing through the wilds of Australia's Queensland state were allegedly led off the beaten path by a Google Maps route and trapped in an isolated island national park. I experienced it first hand. The men were forced to abandon their car and hike for two days through the park, dodging snakes, spiders and alligators before finally reaching safety. A Google spokesperson told PopSci that the road has since been removed from Google Maps.

Google Maps updates using a variety of sources, including third-party information, images, and community feedback, a spokesperson said.

What happened to tourists?

In a statement provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the two tourists claim they were using Google Maps to guide them to the small town of Bamaga in northern Queensland. The app reportedly directed the pair to enter Oyala-Tumotan National Park via a remote dirt road. (According to the park's website, public access is prohibited from December 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.) Once inside the park, the two drove about 30 miles until suddenly their car became wet. I got stuck in the mud. Tourists found themselves stranded with no cell phone service.

Google Maps said we should go to the national park right away, but the main road might be closed due to rising rivers, so we decided to just go,” said one of the two people. , Philipp Meyer said in a recent interview with ABC.

The two stranded people camped outside their car for nearly a week. With no sign of help arriving soon, they decide to find a way out of the park on foot. The trapped tourists struggled through the treacherous bush for about 22 hours, armed with a small drone they used to scan the air for road signs. During their journey, they encountered crocodiles, spiders, snakes, and wild pigs. The pair cobbled wood into the ground to create an improvised shelter, but admitted to the ABC it wasn't very good. It rained continuously for almost the entirety of their journey.

In the end, the two were evacuated to safety in the nearby town of Cohen. Park rangers there assisted them and worked with local mechanics to recover the vehicle. Local Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Roger James told local reporters that this was not the first time a visitor had gotten lost in the park due to Google Maps. He warned others not to rely too heavily on GPS apps when traveling in the area.

Mr James said in an interview with the New Zealand Herald that people should not rely on Google Maps when traveling in remote parts of Queensland and should follow signs and use official maps and other navigational equipment.

This issue is not unique to Queensland. Last year, local authorities in a small Western Australian town about two miles outside Perth told drivers to turn back after multiple incidents in which GPS-tracked drivers were directed onto dangerous roads. I put up a sign to direct you. Approximately 38,000 people are reported missing in Australia each year, but the vast majority (98%) of those people are eventually found safely.

More and more drivers rely on apps for navigation, so accurate GPS routes are key

Last year, the family of a North Carolina man sued Google, claiming the man drowned after following a Google Maps route when he drove his car into a creek. The driver's mother-in-law claims that the directions he was following led her towards a broken bridge over a river. The family is suing Google for negligence, saying the bridge collapsed nearly 10 years ago.

In another incident, two 18-year-old men who followed a Google Maps route in 2018 were allegedly made to take an inactive shortcut on Russia's infamous Bone Trail in the dead of winter. One of the men reportedly died of frostbite when his car's radiator broke on the road. The passenger, who later told authorities about the Google Maps route, survived, but suffered from severe hypothermia. Google reportedly removed the route from its systems a few days after the incident. Most recently, two Indian doctors reportedly drowned in the Periyav River in Kerala state after following a Google Maps route during a severe monsoon, according to local law enforcement reports.

Deaths and serious injuries caused by GPS incorrect directions are relatively rare, but minor navigational errors are not. Approximately 6 in 10 (63%) U.S. drivers surveyed by travel brand Michelin Travel and Lifestyle's Harris Interactive said their GPS has caused them to get lost or take confusing routes in the past. He answered that he had been induced to do so.

Drivers in general are also increasingly relying on navigation apps to get to their destinations. Almost half (43%) of U.S. adults surveyed in 2022 by polling and market research firm YouGov said they would not be able to get around without access to GPS. This number is likely to increase further over time as more new drivers rely on GPS apps by default.

