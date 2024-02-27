ZSuite Tech accelerates access to escrow innovation for financial institutions via Fiserv's AppMarket





Dozens of Fiserv Financial Institution Customers Are Leveraging ZEscrow Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass. , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ZSuite Technologies, a fintech leader, proudly announces that its pre-integration capabilities are now available via Fiserv's AppMarket. AppMarket is a collaborative online marketplace accessible to customers of Fiserv Financial Institutions. A carefully selected set of fintech solutions can help you acquire new customers, operate more efficiently, and compete more effectively.

With access to ZSuite via AppMarket, financial institutions using Fiserv's premier account processing platform now have easier access and faster deployment options to support their commercial banking strategies .

ZEscrow provides digital escrow and subaccounting capabilities that help banks attract and retain commercial customers.

ZSuite's flagship product, ZEscrow, provides digital escrow and sub-accounting capabilities that help banks attract and retain valuable corporate customers. The platform not only facilitates deposit growth but also improves banks' internal efficiency. Its strategic capabilities position financial institutions as leaders in meeting the unique needs of businesses and provide them with the tools to manage liquidity in a changing economic environment.

Niranjan Ramaswamy, Vice President, Open, said: “By leveraging our developer portal’s Banking Hub Workspace and Fiserv Open API to build integrations with our premier platform, ZSuite enables financial institutions to deploy ZEscrow in a matter of months and accelerate their growth strategies. Fiserv's financial and banking hub. “ZEscrow is an example of a compelling pre-integrated fintech product that enables financial institutions to quickly and efficiently deliver new functionality to their customers through his AppMarket.”

The successful implementation and continued growth of ZEscrow among 24 Fiserv Premier financial institution clients confirms the strong interest in the platform's capabilities within the financial industry. Its availability as a pre-integrated fintech solution on AppMarket represents his ZSuite Tech's commitment to driving digital transformation in commercial banking.

About ZSuite Tech:

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that provides banks with digital escrow and subaccounts to attract customers in specific commercial areas. Banks partner with his ZSuite to acquire low-cost core deposits, operate more efficiently, and expand their commercial portfolios.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help financial institutions, please visit https://www.zsuitetech.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aims to move money and information in ways that move the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class outcomes through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas such as account processing and digital banking solutions. Card issuer processing and network services. payment. e-commerce. Merchant Acquisition and Processing. and Clover's cloud-based POS and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for nine of the past 10 years. For more information and the latest company news, visit fiserv.com and follow us on social media.

SOURCE ZSuite Technologies

