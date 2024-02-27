



Lin Rupeng [Photo from

China Higher Education]

China has advocated the need to develop new productive capacity to promote innovation and quality development. Scientific research is an innovative, complex and uncertain activity that requires a large commitment of resources.

Indeed, young scientific and technological talent is the driving force behind research and innovation. And without continuous human, material and financial resources, it is difficult to achieve breakthroughs in the fields of science and technology.

Young talent needs more support

First, despite the above facts, young science and technology talents are placed at a disadvantage in resource competition due to the lack of sustainable support. For example, in recent years, the average funding rate for the National Natural Science Foundation's Young Scientist Fund has declined due to a sharp increase in the number of applicants.

There is a need to further improve the support and scope of Chuo University's basic research funding for young talent in science and technology. There are also few opportunities for young talent to take on key responsibilities, although there are few opportunities to take the lead on major flagship projects or research platforms.

Second, we need to improve the learning environment for young science and technology talents. Some young talents have to do a large amount of work unrelated to research or teaching, which consumes a lot of time and energy, leaving less time for serious research and less time for original and creative work. It becomes difficult to produce high-quality results. -Quality results.

Additionally, allowances, salaries, and resource allocation for junior talent without specific titles are relatively low. As a result, in order to pursue these titles, some young talents spend more precious time and energy than necessary networking with their seniors, “respecting their seniors,” etc., and focus on research. It becomes difficult.

Third, there is insufficient administrative capacity to develop young human resources. In order to conduct serious and intensive research, young talents need to do a lot of preparatory work, such as applying for funding, procuring equipment, adding laboratory equipment, etc. Each of these procedures requires support from the employment agency, but there is clearly a serious lack of support.

Fourth, a comprehensive evaluation system that encourages young talent to undertake challenging research has not yet been established. For example, an increasing number of universities are introducing pre-employment systems and lifetime employment systems for young researchers. If young talent does not have enough published papers and projects, they may not be promoted to associate professor and may not have their contract renewed.

Finally, most young talents still struggle to make a living and are unable to fully concentrate on their studies. Young talent can meet their basic living needs with their salary, but only “high-end talent” who have won a certain title or published a paper are paid a decent salary. The remaining people are still under enormous pressure to make ends meet, including buying and renting a home and paying for their children's education.

A problem-solving approach that enhances human resources capabilities

To address these issues, focus on national strategic needs, adopt a problem-solving approach, and build a comprehensive and systematic institutional system to enhance the independent capabilities of young talent. There is a need.

In the new era, emphasis should be placed on gathering talented people from all over the world and mobilizing them systematically to achieve strong nation building and national revitalization.

As global competition in science and technology intensifies, the outflow of intellectual capital is accelerating. Therefore, in order to win the international talent competition, it is necessary to adopt a more open approach to attracting and utilizing foreign human resources and to develop an overseas human resource introduction system that meets the needs of the country.

Furthermore, we should focus on building a strategic independent talent development system to enhance talent's independent and controllable innovation capabilities. In this regard, we have established a mechanism for discovering young talents by leveraging big data, artificial intelligence and other information technology tools, and have established a comprehensive list of potential talents based on their academic background, work experience, educational and research achievements, and abilities. need to be created. , development potential, teamwork, leadership.

The idea is to give young talents the option to choose their research direction and career path, provide them with appropriate resource support and enable them to participate in global scientific and technological competitions to test and develop their research and innovation capabilities. It's about supporting.

To this end, we need to further deepen reforms, strengthen long-term support for young scientific and technological talent, provide large subsidies for research projects at all levels, provide sustained support for young talent, and develop new concepts for human resource development. , policies and measures may need to be introduced. Improving the “bulk” funding management model for specific projects and the “competitive lead” system for research projects.

It is also necessary to provide one-stop services for young science and technology personnel. The document published by the Ministry of Science and Technology and other ministries in 2022 to reduce the burden on young scientific researchers will, among other things, proposed to solve the prominent problems faced by Free up channels for growth, conduct fewer candid evaluations, and reduce administrative burden. This stimulates the innovative potential of young talents and allows them to focus on their research.

As for universities and research institutes, they should loosen the reins on young talent and provide them with the necessary services and support, including start-up funds, to address their frustrations and meet their real needs.

It is also necessary to improve the evaluation and encouragement system for young human resources. The evaluation process of young talents engaged in applied research should focus on R&D capabilities and industrial application of research results. For example, to retain talent, we must take steps to provide a more relaxed research environment.

In order to enable young talent to reach their full potential, authorities should recognize innovation and good research work through measures such as promotions and salary increases so that young talent in the early stages of their career does not have to worry. It is necessary to build a system to do so. By thinking about livelihood issues and focusing on research, they will better realize their potential and contribute to the country.

The author is Secretary of the Party Committee of Jinan University in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/27/WS65dd1968a31082fc043b92dc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

