ZA's announcement reignites Nintendo Switch 2 rumors





By Tom Richardson BBC Newsbeat

Fans learned that Niantic Pokémon Go will also receive an update

To those celebrating, today is Pokémon Day.

The annual showcase showcases the brand's series plans for the year ahead.

Now, fans have learned that the next game, Pokémon Legends: ZA, will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2025.

News of the release date immediately sparked speculation that the game could be the initial title of an as-yet-unconfirmed sequel to Nintendo's popular console.

Although no official announcement has been made, it is widely reported that the new machine could go on sale next spring.

However, references to a “simultaneous” release in the game's trailer and references to multiple “Switch systems” in tweets from the Pokémon Company convinced many that the secret was out.

On the other hand, some point out that the original console already had different versions.

BBC Newsbeat asked Nintendo to clarify whether simultaneous release refers to multiple countries or multiple systems.

The latest games in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, were criticized for performance issues after their release in 2022.

And the explosive release of Palworld, described as “Pokémon with guns,” earlier this year led some fans to wonder if the original series had become stale. Ta.

However, the reaction to Pokémon Legends: ZA was quite positive.

A short two-minute teaser shows a computer-generated Pikachu running through a wireframe version of a city.

The camera then cuts away to show silhouettes of other Pokémon frolicking in locations such as cafes, plazas, and rivers.

After returning to a bird's-eye view of a circular city with an Eiffel Tower-like structure in the center, the video reveals that the game is set in Lumiose City.

In the final seconds of the trailer, a rainbow-colored S-shape forms on screen, instantly recognizable as a Mega Evolution symbol for Pokemon fans.

The prospect of a popular feature that would allow players to transform their Pokémon into supercharged versions got some very excited.

During the event, a new app version of the popular Pokemon trading card game was announced, as well as updates for Pokemon Go and other spin-offs.

However, Pokémon Legends: ZA's 2025 release date means the Nintendo Switch release calendar is likely to be quiet.

“Mario VS'' was released. This month, Donkey Kong is “generally well received” and Princess Peach: Showtime! arrives in March.

However, other than the Luigi's Mansion 2 remake and the role-playing game Paper Mario: Thousand Years' Door, Nintendo has not announced any additional in-house titles.

Nintendo has announced that it has sold approximately 140 million Switch consoles since its launch in 2017, surpassing the reported 117 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide.

Listen live to Newsbeat every weekday at 12:45 and 17:45, or listen again here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-68401985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos