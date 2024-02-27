Explained: Google DeepMinds Genie, an AI model that creates virtual worlds from image prompts | News explained





The biggest appeal of video games is escapism and the fantasy of a world far removed from reality. Now, imagine what would happen if you had the ability to create your own world. Now, researchers at Google DeepMind have come up with something that lets you create your own fictional worlds, similar to the exotic landscapes found in high-octane games.

Google DeepMind has announced Genie, a new model that can generate interactive video games from just text or image prompts. And that too without any prior training in game mechanics (essentially the rules, elements, and processes that make up a game).

What is a genie?

According to Google DeepMind's official blog post, Genie is a foundational world model that is trained on videos sourced from the internet. This model can generate an infinite variety of playable (action-controllable) worlds from composite images, photos, and even sketches.

The research paper Genie: A Generative Interactive Environment states that Genie is the first generative interactive environment trained in an unsupervised manner from unlabeled Internet videos. In terms of size, Genie reaches 11B parameters and consists of a spatiotemporal video tokenizer, an autoregressive dynamics model, and a simple and scalable latent action model.

These technical specifications allow Genie to operate frame by frame in the generated environment, even in the absence of training, labels, or other domain-specific requirements.

What does Genie do?

According to a research paper, Genie is a new kind of generative AI that allows anyone, including children, to dream and step into generated worlds that resemble simulated environments designed by humans. Although Genie is trained with video-only data, it can be encouraged to generate a diverse set of interactive and controllable environments.

Simply put, we've seen a number of generative AI models that use language, images, and even video to generate creative content. Genie is revolutionary in that it creates playable environments from a single image prompt.

Remember the scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone when Harry and his friends enter Hogwarts Castle on their way to the Gryffindor common room? Young students see paintings covering the walls, each character moving and coming to life within the frame. Genie essentially brings static images to life, giving them a world of their own.

According to Google DeepMind, Genie may be shown images it has never seen before. It includes real-world photos and sketches that allow people to interact with their imaginary virtual worlds. This is what is known as the basic world model. When it comes to training, the research paper highlights a focus on 2D platformer games and robotics videos. Genie is trained in a general way, so it works on any type of domain and is scalable to even large Internet datasets.

Why is it important?

The great thing about Genie is that it can learn and recreate in-game character controls solely from internet videos. This is notable because Internet video has no labels about what actions are performed within the video or what parts of the image need to be controlled.

Genie not only learns which parts of observations are generally controllable, but also infers different potential actions that are consistent across the generated environment. Notice how the same potential action results in similar behavior across different prompt images, the blog post says.

According to Google DeepMind, the most distinctive feature of this model is its ability to create entirely new interactive environments from a single image. This opens up many possibilities, especially new ways to create and step into virtual worlds. To demonstrate this, the researchers used the text-to-image model Imagen 2 to create an image and use it as a prompt to create a virtual world. You can do the same thing with sketches.

Genie allows anyone to create their own virtual world, completely imagined. Additionally, the model's ability to learn and develop new world models represents a major leap forward toward general AI agents (independent programs or entities that interact with their environment by perceiving their surroundings through sensors).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/google-deepmind-genie-ai-9184347/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos