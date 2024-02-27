Learn how to survive the tsunami of AI and blockchain technology





New teaching methods

In the emerging technology industry, having a strong education can make a huge difference in your ability to earn the highest possible salary and, more importantly, strengthen your decision-making and drive innovation for your new company. It makes a huge difference in ability. LinkedIn Data predicts that AI and blockchain will change job skills by 65% ​​by 2030, so we need to learn both traditional and new ways.

Known as “degree inflation,” the trend of requiring degrees for jobs regardless of job relevance began in the early 2000s, sidelining skilled workers without formal education. This shift away from traditional educational prerequisites represents a far-reaching shift in the narrative of vocational qualifications and advocates: Skills over degrees.

Efforts to prioritize skills and abilities over educational attainment are gaining momentum. A pivotal move toward skill-based employment has been made in federal employment practices. Reflecting this progressive stance, more than 16 states have enacted laws aimed at eliminating degree requirements for public sector jobs. This evolving landscape heralds the dismantling of the “paper ceiling” and champions a skills-first approach that promises to redefine the workforce and make it more inclusive and meritocratic.

New technologies are rapidly driving the creation of new educational models that emphasize real-world simulation to maximize learner outcomes. This not only means new topics to learn, but also new ways of studying. Ambitious professionals at all career stages need to understand new developments in AI and blockchain. So what does a good education look like?

the value of education

Reports on emerging jobs consistently highlight the role of AI and blockchain among the fastest growing jobs. Meanwhile, analysts predict that the AI ​​market will grow 20 times in his 20s. According to these same studies, jobs that require knowledge of AI and blockchain are among the highest paying jobs in technology. For example, blockchain developers and AI specialists are often paid more than other IT personnel.

Don't get me wrong. Upskilling not only benefits individuals; Companies that invest in AI and blockchain education for their employees see significant increases in innovation and productivity. According to Deloitte research, organizations that use these technologies effectively are more likely to report strong growth. Employees skilled in AI and blockchain can drive innovation by developing new products, services, and processes.

According to a report by PwC, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Companies with skilled employees in these areas are well-positioned to exploit this potential and gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Never forget that technology is a tool, and it's useless (or worse!) if you don't have the knowledge and skills to use it effectively. Berkeley Deputy Mayor Ben Bartlett said: Education and innovation are essential to advancing the cause of humanity. The world situation has become very difficult for people – to avoid reaching breaking point, we need to advance the equitable expansion of resources. It is important that the education system embraces innovation and advances the cause of humanity.

Here we introduce some new forms of education in the AI ​​era.

Hackathon:

These intensive, often highly focused events are hotbeds of creativity, with participants ranging from students to seasoned professionals diving into the depths of problem solving and rapid prototyping. In the collaborative spirit of hackathons, individuals learn by doing. This is a principle at the heart of the educational philosophy that champions active her learning. They are encouraged to explore new technologies, tools, and methodologies to bridge the gap between knowledge and understanding.

Hackathons demonstrate the power of collaborative learning and integrating diverse skill sets. This melting pot of collective knowledge is invaluable for learning because it reflects the dynamics of modern workplaces, where interdisciplinary collaboration is key to innovation. The practical experience you get at hackathons goes beyond technical skills. This includes teamwork, communication, and time management, all essential elements of personal and professional growth. Through an iterative cycle of ideation, creation, and presentation, hackathons provide a microcosm of the project lifecycle and provide hands-on education that empowers individuals to turn ideas into tangible results.

For example, blockchain conference ETHDenver sponsors an annual hackathon to help companies learn about the power of AI and blockchain. ETHdenver is the world's largest Web3 and Ethereum-based innovation festival.

“ETHDenver has been hosting #BUIDLWeek and #BUIDLathon as a way to bring together people from different backgrounds and skill levels who share a common interest in blockchain, a key part of the world's largest innovation festival. . These events are very important for development,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of ETHDenver, about improving skills and educating festival attendees (BUIDLers) through a variety of technical presentations, workshops and mini-summits. One John Paller explained it to me.

He went on to make some very important points about the community. Community engagement is another important part of #BUIDLWeek and #BUIDLathon. This allows people to connect in real life, build networks, and foster a deep sense of community. Our mentors and speakers are world class and come here from top protocols and platforms around the world. The same goes for us judges. We are a big tent, a blank canvas for people to come together and build the next big project or upgrade. #BUIDLWeek and #BUIDLathon will help accelerate adoption and acceptance of blockchain technology. This is an opportunity for the curious to learn and see first-hand what's possible in this wild world of Web3. These events act as catalysts for innovation. ”

New target universities:

A number of focused university-like programs are emerging to address the challenges of people struggling to understand new technology. For example, De University of Ethereum ETH (UETH) was founded to meet the urgent need to train the next generation in blockchain. To date, the program has over 100 participating chapters from around the world interested in accessing resources to help grow their local blockchain club and university communities. The program provides a clear pathway to help students progress from early education to project-based learning with mentorship support, leading to top project acceleration and funding.

Rachel Brissenden, who designs, teaches and hosts workshops at UETH, says education is essential when it comes to blockchain adoption. The focus should be on showing how blockchain solves real problems while providing a clear path for individuals to participate. After hosting weekly UETH workshops and facilitating in-person workshops at universities like USC and UCLA, it became clear to me: The next generation is hungry to learn how blockchain can be used for good. Students around the world are excited about this and I am passionate about his UETH efforts to foster that brilliance.

Bootcamp:

These bootcamps provide hands-on, hands-on training that prepares participants to immediately and effectively engage with emerging technologies.

A typical manifestation of this approach is the 100 Girls in Blockch(AI)n initiative, which aims to harness the potential of blockchain and artificial intelligence to address the challenges faced by India's bottom billion. . The venture will not only equip 100 girls with cutting-edge skills, but also put them at the forefront of creating generative AI solutions across critical sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, and finance. .

As Priyanka Kamath, founder of 100 Girls GenAi, explained to me, the 100 GIGA project will focus on the education, finance, health and agriculture sectors to reach diverse and underserved populations in India's small cities. Developing large-scale language models (LLMs) tailored to underserved populations. We aim to use AI to improve society, support millions of students and farmers, reduce school dropouts, and reduce the workload of pediatric surgeons. These scalable AI solutions will be launched on AWS Marketplace and are built on advanced foundational models such as Llama2 and Claude Cohere for widespread access.

Another group that understands the immense importance of innovation and emerging technology is Girls in Tech, an organization dedicated to women's empowerment (of which I am a board member). All over the world, girls and women are encouraged to become leaders. This not only paves the way for gender equality in traditionally male-dominated fields, but also ensures diverse perspectives and solutions in technological advances.

Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, highlights the important role of innovation and education in shaping the future of technology. She said: “Innovation is the lifeblood of progress, and education is its catalyst. At Girls in Tech, we recognize the transformative power of emerging technologies such as AI. Our commitment to fostering innovation and providing educational opportunities ’s efforts are evident in initiatives like Girls in Tech’s Emerging Technology in AI Bootcamp. ”

Learn about AI Tech Bootcamp AI Girls:

As the demand for task automation and personalized learning experiences increases, technologies within AI such as natural language processing, machine learning, voice, and image recognition will greatly enhance the educational environment, providing customized lessons, 24-hour support, We offer automatic evaluation. It could revolutionize the way students learn. Reflecting this trend, P&S Intelligence's market report shows that the value of global AI in education will skyrocket from $1.1 billion in 2019 to $25.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $1.1 billion in 2019. ) states that it is expected to increase by 32.9 times. % from 2020 to 2030.

The AI ​​Education Project is a nonprofit organization that creates equitable learning experiences to equip students with AI literacy. They offer a variety of learning materials and resources aimed at making AI education accessible to all students, including those from vulnerable communities. DataCamp provides a comprehensive guide on how to learn AI from scratch, covering prerequisite skills such as basic mathematics and programming before delving deeper into specialized AI skills such as statistics, mathematics, programming, and data manipulation. Provide guidance.

Production – Baden-Wurttemberg, Karlsruhe, July 26, 2023: High school students sit in front of the school. [+] Use AI tools using a computer. Classes at Lessing Gymnasium used artificial intelligence to work through fragments of Buchner's play “Woyzeck.” Students worked with the AI ​​on text-related tasks. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture Alliance via Getty Images)

DPA/Photo Alliance (via Getty Images)

There are several startups that use AI to teach beginners AI concepts. For example, Riiid is a Korean startup that provides an AI tutoring solution that aims to disrupt the education market with advanced AI technology. Century Tech in the UK has developed an AI teaching and learning platform for schools and universities that uses AI, big data and neuroscience to tailor educational content to the needs of individual students. Another example is Amira Learning from the USA. It offers an intelligent reading assistant that improves language fluency and provides diagnostic insights.

Jump on the board:

Adopting more progressive education methods will ensure that everyone learns in a way that is compatible with the new future of work. Adapting now will not only prepare your future workforce, but also help you take full advantage of the opportunities presented by AI, blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies.

