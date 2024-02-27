Google under attack after 'woke' AI disaster





Since its inception, Google has been on a mission to organize the world's information. There are growing concerns that the company's AI could thwart that mission. Mistakes made by the company's AI model Gemini have raised censorship concerns.

Since its founding, Google has had a mission statement that is now virtually part of folklore: “Organize the world's information, make it accessible and useful.”

Google said it remains as steadfast in its mission statement today as it was in 1998, when co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were working out of a Menlo Park garage.

But as Google enters a new AI era, there are growing concerns that the technology rollout could disrupt its core mission.

Critics say the AI ​​risks becoming too “woke” and instead suppressing information.

Google's AI problem

Google owns over 90% of the search market and dominates the global flow of information online.

The company's AI is an increasingly important tool to help users find information, so the company plays a big role in getting the facts straight.

But there are growing concerns that Google's AI models are being crippled to create inaccuracies and withhold information instead.

The first major sign of this came last week when users of Google's AI model Gemini reported an issue with its image generation function, saying it was unable to accurately draw requested images.

For example, one user asked Gemini to generate images of America's Founding Fathers. Instead, it created a “historically inaccurate” image of 18th-century leaders by “flaunting their gender and ethnic diversity” in the process. Google has temporarily suspended this feature while working on a fix.

However, the problem is not limited to image generation.

As my colleague Peter Kafka points out, Geminis have a hard time answering questions about whether, for example, Adolf Hitler or Elon Musk was more harmful to society. Gemini said Elon's tweets were “insensitive and harmful” while “Hitler's actions led to the deaths of millions of people.”

David Sacks, a venture capitalist at Craft Ventures, puts the blame for Gemini's problems on Google's culture.

“The original mission was to index all the information in the world,” he said on a podcast last week. “Now they're suppressing information. The problem is culture.”

Critics blame culture because it can play a role in how AI models are built.

Models like Gemini typically absorb biases in humans and the data used to train them. These biases can be related to sensitive cultural issues such as race and gender.

Other companies' AI bots have similar problems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said early last year that ChatGPT would not be available in response to reports that ChatGPT was generating racist and sexist responses to user prompts. He acknowledged that there are shortcomings regarding bias.

Sam Altman has previously acknowledged bias issues with ChatGPT.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps more than any other company, Google has been at the center of the debate about how to address these biases. The company's slow deployment of AI compared to its competitors reflects a culture that is hyper-focused on testing products for safety before releasing them.

But as last week's Gemini story showed, that process can lead to situations where accurate information is withheld.

“People are (rightly) outraged by Google’s censorship and bias,” Bilal Zuberi, general partner at Lux Capital, wrote in an X post on Sunday. “It doesn't take a genius to understand that prejudice like this can spread in all directions and hurt many people in the process.”

Brad Gerstner, founder of tech investment firm Altimeter Capital, which has stakes in Google's rival Microsoft, also described the issue as a “cultural confusion.” Elon Musk dubbed this chaos “woke bureaucracy.”

$GOOG's cultural disruption has now become a product and business disruption, which is no surprise. See below for my discussion with @friedberg from a year ago. @sundarpichai may be a world class guy, but he doesn't seem 100% capable of leading the Zack/Elon reset that this company desperately needs. truth. https://t.co/OB1CCZHan3

Brad Gerstner (@altcap) February 25, 2024

Google's explanation of why some of Gemini's problems occurred lends weight to some of the criticisms leveled at it.

Google Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan acknowledged in a blog post published Friday that some of the images produced by Gemini were found to be “inaccurate or even offensive.”

He said this happened to avoid mistakes that existing AI image generation tools have made, such as “creating violent or sexually explicit images or depictions of real people.” This is because the model was adjusted. However, in the adjustment process, Gemini overcorrected.

Raghavan added that Gemini also became “much more cautious” than intended.

Gemini 2.0 has no room for these mistakes if Google wants to stay true to its mission statement.

