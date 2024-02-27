Renault 5 E-Tech: electrical innovation revealed





Renault has launched the 5 E-Tech electric, an innovative small electric vehicle that represents an important step in the evolution of electric mobility. Built on the new AmpR Small chassis, specifically optimized for compact EVs, this model aims to be less than 4 meters long and weigh less than 1500 kg. The Renault 5 E-Tech electric vehicle offers two battery options (40 kWh and 52 kWh) and two powertrain configurations (90 kW/120hp and 110 kW/150hp), designed to meet different driving needs It has been. Charging capacity is impressive, with up to 11 kW AC and up to 100 kW DC, providing an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

A standout feature of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is its V2G and V2L functionality, making it the first product to support these innovative technologies. The vehicle's modern design incorporates bright color options such as pop yellow and pop green, as well as illuminated signatures with attractive welcome and farewell sequences. At launch, his three trim levels will be available: Evolution, Techno, and the top-of-the-line Iconic Five.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric pays homage to its heritage while embracing the future of electric driving. The charm and innovative spirit of the original Renault 5, which sold more than 5.5 million units worldwide between 1972 and 1985, has been preserved. This new model combines iconic design with modern technology, including a unique charging indicator on the bonnet and a digital avatar called Reno. To improve your driving experience.

Scheduled to arrive in the UK in Q1 2025, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric represents a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Customers who want to be among the first to own this innovative vehicle can secure their spot with the R-Pass. The vehicle stands out not only for its design and technology, but also for its sustainability efforts, including the use of seat fabrics made from his 100% recycled materials in certain trims.

The development of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric demonstrates Renault's commitment to the advancement of electric mobility. The combination of compact size and new generation electric platform ensures an excellent driving experience without sacrificing space or comfort. With a WLTP range of up to 400 km (248 miles), this vehicle is poised to redefine the electric city car segment.

In conclusion, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is a testament to Renault's innovative spirit, combining iconic design with cutting-edge technology. As it prepares to launch on the UK market, the vehicle is sure to generate excitement among EV enthusiasts and those nostalgic for the allure of the original Renault 5.

