Google Reveals How Hybrid Wear OS 'Significantly Extends Battery Life'





Summary Google's hybrid OS interface for smartwatches, found on the OnePlus Watch 2, helps the new model achieve an impressive 100 hours of battery life. The hybrid interface approach switches processors based on tasks, extending battery life without sacrificing functionality.

Smartwatches are great. Track your steps throughout the day, keep important texts and emails at your fingertips when your phone is out of reach, and monitor important health details like heart rate and blood oxygen saturation It also helps. But while smartwatches may be great, these latest wearables match him in one major category. It's battery life. As with any smart product, the fun ends when the display goes dark, but with watches it's a bit more of a hassle. When you wear a traditional watch, you don't have to stress about your smart device not working due to a dead battery. Paperweight.

Google is currently tackling this world-first problem with what it calls a “hybrid OS interface” for smartwatches, and we're already seeing it in action on the new OnePlus Watch 2 (9to5Google via). After a rocky start with its first-generation smartwatch, OnePlus is off to a strong start with its OnePlus Watch 2. It's not yet the perfect smartwatch, but OnePlus' Wear OS debut boasts an impressive 100-hour battery life. (If you have a suitable use case, of course).

Powered by a beefy 500mAh battery, the Watch 2 should be able to get you through a weekend and some time after that, as long as you don't max out all its features (using GPS, tracking your health data, etc.) No wonder you can. However, this is a joint effort of hardware and software, and Wear OS is also involved.

Source: Google

Many of these benefits are due to the operating system's hybrid interface approach, which automatically switches between different processors based on the watch's current task, such as monitoring health data, receiving notifications, or showing an idle display. Google explains that the watch's powerful processor remains dormant until it's absolutely needed, leaving lower-power functions to a smaller coprocessor. For example, when you look at the display, check tiles, or read and respond to notifications, the higher-powered application processor goes to sleep and lets the battery-saving coprocessor do the light work.

result? A clock that never stops. Android Police tested the Watch 2 in person and found that the device could get through the weekend on a half charge and didn't need to be charged until Sunday night.

