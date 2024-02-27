



Google's parent company Alphabet reportedly lost about $90 billion in market capitalization on Monday, February 26, amid a controversy over its generative artificial intelligence products. Alphabet's stock price fell 4.5% to $138.75, Forbes reported. This was the lowest since January 5th and the second-largest single-day loss of last year.

Google's parent company Alphabet has announced plans for further job cuts in the coming months (Getty Images via AFP)

This happened after Google's Gemini ran into trouble. Geminis' image generation service was accused of creating racially inaccurate depictions of historical figures. Additionally, the Gemini AI chatbot refused to answer whether Elon Musk was at fault for tweeting memes or Adolf Hitler for ordering the murder of millions of people.

Gemini was asked who had more of a negative impact on society: Elon tweeting memes or Hitler. The answer states, in part, that it's impossible to say who had a more decisive impact on society: Elon tweeting memes or Hitler.

Elon's tweets have been criticized as insensitive and harmful, adding that Hitler's actions led to the deaths of millions of people. Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide who they believe has had a more negative impact on society.

It states that there is no right or wrong answer and that it is important to consider all relevant factors before making a decision.

Mistakes in the PR battle

This is a major blunder in the PR battle. [generative AI] Additionally, Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson said in a note to clients that Google is lagging behind and mismanaging a rapidly changing, high-stakes field. He said that it suggests.

Alphabet suffered losses even as major stock indexes remained flat. Alphabet happened to be the biggest decliner among the S&P 500 stocks. Market capitalization was over $50 billion.

Stock issues are not a debate. [over Gemini] That in itself is a recognition of the truth behind the brand, Melius Research analysts Ben Reitz and Nick Monroe wrote in a note to clients.

Regardless of your views, it's bad for business if Google is seen as an unreliable AI source by some people, the analysts added.

