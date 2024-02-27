Texas Tech University and TTUHSC professors honored as NAI senior members





The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) announced four faculty members from the Texas Tech University System as members of its 2024 Senior Member Class.

Noureddin Abidi and Seshadri Ramkumar, both professors at Texas Tech University. Annelise Nguyen, associate dean for research at Amarillo College of Veterinary Medicine; This year's class will include Hongjun (Henry) Liang, a professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), joining his 120 other emerging academic inventors.

“These individuals are great representatives of Texas Tech's innovative spirit and are highly deserving of this recognition,” said Joseph Heppert, vice president for research and innovation at Texas Tech University. “Each has made important contributions to the scientific community and society, and we are thrilled to be recognized on a national scale.”

NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists, and administrators at NAI member institutions who have demonstrated significant innovation creating technologies that have had or aspire to have a real impact on the well-being of society. We also have success in patenting, licensing, and commercialization while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors.

“The recognition of four faculty inventors by the NAI in 2024 not only highlights the rich entrepreneurial spirit that exists at Texas Tech University, but also our commitment to connecting academic-based discoveries to social impact.” It highlights the strong commitment of TTUHSC,” said Lance R. McMahon, TTUHSC senior. Deputy Director of the Research and Innovation Department.

The 2024 class is the largest ever, bringing the total number of NAI senior members to more than 500, and members hold more than 5,800 U.S. patents. The senior member of the Class of 2024 will be celebrated at his NAI annual conference June 16-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NAI President Paul R. Samberg said, “This year's senior class is a testament to the outstanding innovation occurring at NAI member institutions and to exactly what happens when academia encourages and celebrates invention and commercialization. “I am doing so,” he said. “We are proud to welcome these outstanding academic inventors to the Academy and look forward to supporting and celebrating them as they continue their innovation journeys.”

