Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E mesh router 2-pack reduced to $220





The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is considered ideal for those new to mesh Wi-Fi systems and is sold in a set of two for $220. This is his 27% discount, his highest price all year, and only $20 higher than the all-time low he hit on Black His Friday last November. A set of two can cover 4,400 square feet. If you have a particularly large home or areas that are difficult to navigate due to thick walls or other obstructions, you may need a set of three. This set is discounted 20% to $319.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems allow you to add a small, distributed set of nodes around your home, eliminating the need for substandard ISP-provided facilities or dead zones in remote or awkward locations. Many of the connectivity issues are resolved. Although the Wi-Fi 7 standard has just been released, very few devices yet support it, and the potential speeds this protocol can offer (along with its price) may be too high for the average household. Wi-Fi 6E, on the other hand, is mature and much more affordable. Previous Wi-Fi generations are more than capable of delivering superior wireless performance to your home.

In our review, Engadget's Daniel Cooper said that the Nest Pro system is not as fast as its competitors (although it's fast enough), it's not as customizable, and it's not as fast as Wi-Fi 6E on the market. We noted that it is one of the most affordable systems. Also, Mesh is very easy to use, even for people who have never used a router before. The Nest Pro is particularly appealing to those who are already in Google's smart home ecosystem, as it makes good use of the Home app, where many of its automated control features may already be present.

One of the big selling points is Google's promise of regular software updates. This means you can set up your system and not have to think about Wi-Fi configuration for several years.

