Google is wary of Microsoft cloud moves in Europe





Google today stepped up its criticism of the software giant as Microsoft seeks to avoid accusations of EU antitrust violations related to its cloud computing licensing practices.

“We're concerned that Microsoft wants to change its decade-old practice of previously dominating on-premises software; We're trying to push it into the cloud.” “So they're creating this whole walled garden, but it's completely controlled and owned by Microsoft, and customers who want to do something like this only have to go to Microsoft. ”

Google, which ranks third behind Amazon and Microsoft in cloud computing, is aware that Microsoft's cloud licenses are extremely restrictive, making it prohibitively expensive or technically difficult to move purchased software from one location to another. They are referring to long-standing complaints that the company is harming customers and competitors alike by becoming cloud. Microsoft announced what he thought was a fix for this issue in May 2022, but the solutions provided months later only caused new complaints. The EU launched an investigation in mid-2023, followed by the UK CMA in October.

Earlier this month, Microsoft began negotiations with CISPE, a trade organization representing European cloud providers that requested assistance from antitrust regulators.

“Both sides are exploring possible remedies,” CISPE said at the time. “Any remedies and resolutions must apply sector-wide and be accessible to all cloud customers in Europe. Furthermore, any agreements will be public and subject to third-party scrutiny and monitoring.”

Google says it supports these negotiations.

“We are pleased that Microsoft is coming to the table regarding complaints against CISPE. [European Commission] About anti-competitive licensing in Europe,” Zaveri tweeted. “This is a step in the right direction, recognizing that these restrictions have no technical basis and can be changed at any time.” [Microsoft’s] Microsoft should not be given the freedom to choose who it competes with. ”

