Google launches Gemma, a new open source AI model for developers





Google announced the release of Gemma, a new open source AI model. Developed using the technology that powered Google's Gemini AI model, Gemma aims to give developers advanced tools to create AI applications with integrity.

Available in two configurations, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, this open source AI model offers pre-trained and instruction-tuned variants that run efficiently on standard computing devices such as laptops and desktops. Masu. Google highlights that both his Gemma models, despite their compact size, perform better than larger models and outperform other open models.

In collaboration with Gemma, Google also introduced the Responsible Generative AI Toolkit. This comprehensive package includes debugging tools and a guidelines booklet that outlines best practices for AI development based on Google's extensive experience in this field. This initiative underscores Google's commitment to developing AI technology with safety and ethical considerations at the forefront.

To ensure the highest standards of security, Google employs automated technology to remove personal information from Gemma model training data. Additionally, we used reinforcement learning based on human feedback to refine Gemma's command alignment to ensure that it follows responsible patterns of behavior.

Google has made Gemma accessible through several platforms including Colab and Kaggle notebooks, in addition to integrations with popular tools such as Hugging Face, MaxText, NVIDIA NeMo, and TensorRT-LLM.

The introduction of Gemma sets a new benchmark above all other models in its size category. This achievement has brought new enthusiasm to the AI ​​community. His Clem Delangue, co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face, shared on his X account:

Google is back, baby! Ranked #1 in open model sizes (2B and 7B) on the Hugging Face LLM leaderboard.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, NVIDIA worked with Google to optimize Gemma across NVIDIA's AI platform and significantly improve Gemma's performance on NVIDIA GPUs. This collaboration expands Gemma's reach, allowing developers to leverage their models on his 100 million+ NVIDIA RTX GPUs around the world, including cloud environments and local workstations.

NVIDIA's Gemma support extends to the cloud with the upcoming introduction of Google Cloud's A3 instances and NVIDIA's H200 Tensor Core GPUs, promising unparalleled memory and speed. Developers can benefit from NVIDIA's comprehensive ecosystem of tools to fine-tune and deploy Gemma in production applications, a major step forward in accessible high-performance AI development. .

Additionally, NVIDIA plans to integrate Gemma into chat using RTX technology, giving users enhanced generative AI capabilities on RTX-equipped PCs. This integration enables personalized chatbots that can work with data stored locally on the user's PC, ensuring privacy and fast response times without the need for cloud-based services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoq.com/news/2024/02/google-gemma-open-model/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos