Massive migration to Google Cloud nears completion The Register





Saber Corporation, an airline reservation technology company, has nearly completed a major migration to Google Cloud. This tested the nerves of even the most steely-eyed of his IT directors.

The US-based company, which currently has nearly 90% of its workloads on Google Cloud, revealed that it has closed 17 data centers.

Saber announced an agreement with Google in 2020 to drive digital transformation. The move included data migration and the introduction of Google's cloud services, including data analysis tools, as part of the operation.

Joe DiFonzo, Saber's chief information officer, wrote on LinkedIn that the company has now migrated more than 40,000 servers, 400,000 CPUs, and 50 petabytes of storage to Google's platform.

We've integrated over a dozen analytics platforms into Google BigQuery, created over 50,000 containers on Google Kubernetes Engine, and created dozens of new intelligent services using Google Vertex AI. Our developers are now working at the speed of the cloud, and operational performance, stability, and security are better than ever, he claims DiFonzo.

The big shift comes as statistics from research firm Canalys suggest cloud spending is on the rise again after a period of stagnation.

According to Canalys, global spending on cloud infrastructure services grew 19% year over year in Q4 2023, reaching $78.1 billion, an increase of $12.3 billion. The report predicts that global cloud infrastructure services spending will grow by 20% in 2024 overall, compared to 18% in 2023.

Following a period when enterprises focused on optimizing the use of cloud resources, more customers are expanding their contracts with hyperscale cloud operators in anticipation of increased consumption requirements. Canalys claimed that cloud migration efforts like Saber are once again accelerating. This comes with a surge in new demand, especially in the proliferation of his AI applications.

Canalys found that the big three – AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – accounted for 66% of total spending in Q4 2023, but Microsoft significantly outperformed the market with 30% growth. AWS is growing 13% year over year. It is behind the trajectory of both Azure and Google Cloud.

However, not everyone shares Saber's enthusiasm for the cloud. As The Register wrote last year, some companies are realizing that operating with public cloud resources can be just as expensive, if not more expensive, than operating on-premises or in colocation settings. , are reevaluating their approach to the cloud. .

Singaporean company Ahrefs claimed in March 2023 that it could save $400 million over three years by keeping its infrastructure on-premises instead of using AWS.

Basecamp project management developer 37Signals decided to halt its cloud migration and revert to on-premises infrastructure after being presented with a $3.2 million cloud hosting bill. Last September, his CTO at 37Signals released an update on the cloud repatriation project, claiming that it had already saved him $1 million.

