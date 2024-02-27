Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest: 52 entries from 30 communities across the state advance in 2024





MADISON, Wis. Fifty-two entries from 30 different communities have advanced to the semifinals of the annual Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest, the contest's producers announced.

Contestants competed in the first round of competition involving an independent panel of approximately 70 judges organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network, and the Tech Council Investor Networks.

The semifinalists are divided into four broad categories: advanced manufacturing (14), business services (11), information technology (13), and life sciences (14). Within these broad categories, plans range from industrial automation ideas to innovations in medical devices and diagnostics, from food and beverage innovations to technologies that improve water and land use.

These 52 plans also represent Wisconsin's geographic diversity, with 35 of them coming from outside the state's two largest cities. Nine of the 52 participants were women. The 16 people represent people from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

The trends reflected in the top 52 entries align well with Wisconsin's traditional and emerging strengths, said Tech Council President Gary Frings. Great ideas come from every high-growth sector of our economy and every corner of our state.

The 52 entries entering Phase 2 of the contest will create a 1,000 word synopsis. Each overview describes your core product or service, defines your customer base, estimates market size, identifies competitors, lists management team members, and provides key financial data.

Once Phase 2 review is completed in late March, 52 entries will be available for inspection by accredited investors through the Tech Council Investor Networks. Tech Council Investor Networks include angel networks, early stage funds, corporate funds, and more. In Phase 3, approximately 24 plans will tape record his 15-minute pitch deck for the judges.

Top contestants will present live at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Conference on June 5 in Milwaukee. Winners in each category and his 2024 Grand Prize winner will be announced on June 6th during the conference.

Sponsors contribute cash, office space, legal support, accounting, marketing, social media management, and more. Approximately $2.8 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded to date. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is the primary sponsor.

So far, additional lead sponsors for the 2023 contest include Quarles & Brady, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, SCORE, AmpliPhi + Spencer X Smith, and Starting Block. Associate sponsors include Aberdean Consulting and the Wisconsin Technology Council. Additional sponsors are Madison Gas & Electric, Murphy Desmond, UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement, and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

The 2024 semifinalists are: Reporters wishing to contact individual contestants may do so through the Wisconsin Technology Council by calling 608-442-7557 extension 1.

Submission name Applicant name City (work) 1andFund Jennifer Lau Hatcher Appleton 3D Powder Tech Luis Escano Madison Acepsis Michael Pawlak Roddy AIEvalu8r Harrison Rosenberg Madison Bonfire Michael Mounaijed Middleton Carbon Rose Custom Guitar Troy Sonleitner Sun Prairie Sian Ramani Ramchandran Pewaukee Colorful Connections Morgan Phelps Milwaukee Kostcrater Nicholas Moore Janesville Craniosure Daniel Cho Madison Dearing Medical Travis Elas Whitewater Dirac Lab Aishwarya Das Praveen Madison E-PT Solutions Hue Moore Menasha Eastates Matthew Schneider Hales Corners FerroMX Jiajie Sui Madison Herbal Aspect Ventures Cannabis Accelerator Matt Nelson Madison ImgGyd Walter Brock Middleton InMEDBio Ashwin Raj Kartikeyan Oshkosh Insect Eavesdropping Device Deb Mehrotra Madison Unique Abilities Zeinab Bharati McFarland Lotsa Laura Markevitz Menomonee Falls Luna Thomas Cowher Brookfield Market Mate Graham Moody Hartford Melanin Minded Dr. Bashir Easter Milwaukee Merifloral Angelina Perotti Cottage Grove Neurosetta Randolph Ashton Madison Nomri Padmini Chintakayala Middleton NS Innovation Sharrock Mohammadi Appleton Relavanti.com Ofir Ben Ichak Bayside RIOT Tools Douglas Dessecker Fox Point Rockhopper Ice Collective Daniel Guenther Pewaukee SafePro Technologies Paul Eckert Dasman Scriptive Bob Wood Dodgeville Semi-Permanent Custom Precision Thermal Window Inserts Paul Fahrenkrug Nina Septillions Ingea Choi Whitefish Bay Shepherd Traffic Joel Roberts Milwaukee Sideshift Canyon Pergande Madison Simul 8 Eric Przybylski DeForest Smartvent John Hanas Heartland Spectacle Health Erica Poole Fitchburg Spraycision Dervis Garsoy Madison Steady Shot Sean Michels Milwaukee Stenwood Lab Evgeny Buyanov Fitchburg Staniverse Nikolai Glynn Madison TaskOS Brian Saetre Madison TRT Speech Lab Joey Tenuta Racine Yunext Tyrone Powell Green Bay Venus Rehabilitation Technologies Sheila Schindler-Ibens Shorewood Vessie Brandon Johnson Janesville Vimotis Dylan Schmitz Oregon Vista Biomedical Sam Adams Middleton Water Intelligence Spencer Sebo Milwaukee

