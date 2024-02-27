iOS 17.4 RC: Your iPhone could be getting these new features soon





Apple released iOS 17.4 RC (Release Candidate) to public beta testers and developers on Tuesday. This release comes more than a month after iOS 17.3 was generally released. The latest iOS RC brings big changes for people in the European Union and new features such as new emojis and bug fixes for the iPhone of some developers and beta testers.

We recommend downloading RC to a device other than your primary device. This is not the final version of iOS 17.4, so these features may have bugs and may have poor battery life. Therefore, we recommend that you save these issues to a secondary device.

If you're a developer or a public beta tester, here are some of the new features included in iOS 17.4 RC. There's no word yet on the general release of iOS 17.4, but Apple has indicated it will probably be in March.

Download other app stores in the EU

Apple introduced significant changes to Safari, App Store, and iOS in iOS 17.4 Beta 1, but it's only for people in the European Union. With iOS 17.4 Beta 1, people in the EU can download alternative App Stores and non-App Store apps. According to CNET's Katie Collins, this is one of her biggest changes to the App Store since its 2008 launch. People in the EU will also have new default app controls, giving them more ways to customize their iPhone experience.

People in the EU will soon have access to other app stores and more.

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple made these changes, announced Thursday, to comply with EU digital markets law. The company said these changes will take effect once Europeans download iOS 17.4 after March. It is unclear whether these changes will be available worldwide.

More options for in-app payments

Apple introduced more ways to make in-app payments in the first iOS 17.4 beta.[設定]>[プライバシーとセキュリティ]When you move to[非接触と NFC]You will see an option called (Near Field Communication). When you tap on the new option, you'll be presented with a mostly blank page. There is a small disclaimer on this page stating that apps that have requested the ability to use contactless and NFC payments will now be shown. Apple announced these options at the same time as his changes for people in the EU, but there's no word on whether this will be available for apps outside the EU.

At least 100 new emojis

New emojis coming to iOS 17.4 include a phoenix, a slice of lime, and a broken chain.

Emojipedia

Apple introduced more than 100 new emoji to iPhone users in the first beta of iOS 17.4. These emojis include a bobbing head, a phoenix emoji, a lime slice, and more. These emojis will be announced in his 2023, and some of his Android devices already have them, including his latest Samsung phone.

Improve iMessage security against future threats

iOS 17.4 improves the security of iMessage chats to protect against cyber-attacks involving quantum computing. CNET's David Lumb said that while Apple has yet to experience this type of cyberattack, the company wants to get ahead of potential threats now.

You can now view transcripts on podcasts

In the first iOS 17.4 beta, you can read transcripts of your favorite podcasts.

apple

In the first iOS 17.4 beta, you can read the transcript of your favorite podcast while listening to it. To view the transcript, go to the Podcasts app, start listening to a show, then tap the show banner at the bottom of the screen. If you look at the bottom of the show's title card, you'll see a new button that looks like a speech bubble with a quote in the bottom left corner. Tap this button to see a transcript of the show you're listening to.

You can also search within the transcript, so if someone mentions a book or movie title and you only remember part of it, you can search for the part you know and find the entire title.

Virtual card numbers come to Apple Cash

Apple Cash will also be upgraded to the latest iOS 17.4 beta. You can now create a virtual card with access to Apple Cash. This card has a unique number, expiration date, and 3-digit security code, just like a physical card. If you believe your card has been compromised, you can also easily request a new card number.

This feature is useful if you want to use Apple Cash at online stores that don't accept Apple Pay.

Another digital clock widget

In the second iOS 17.4 beta, Apple introduced a new digital clock app widget called City Digital. This widget displays not only the time, but also the set location of your iPhone, rather than where it currently is. This is useful if you're traveling or live far away from family or friends but want to stay in touch without waking them up in the middle of the night.

Apple introduced a digital clock widget to iPhone with the release of iOS 17.2.

Other stolen device protection options

Stolen Device Protection now allows you to request a security delay all the time, or only when you are away from a location such as your home.

Angela Lang/CNET

With iOS 17.4 Beta 1, Apple introduced several new options for stolen device protection. New options allow you to choose whether to always request a one-hour security delay to access or make changes to certain settings, or only when you are away from a familiar location, such as your home. You can choose.

Apple introduced stolen device protection in iOS 17.3. The purpose of this feature is to protect some of your data if your device is stolen or falls into the wrong hands. Although this feature doesn't protect all your data, Apple still recommends everyone turn it on.

New battery status display for iPhone 15 models

In iOS 17.4 Beta 4,[設定]>[バッテリー]When you go to iPhone 15 models, you'll see a new battery status display that indicates the battery's status in one word, such as “Healthy” or “Service.” You can also view battery details, such as number of cycles and maximum capacity, by tapping this option. Previously, iPhone would display a percentage about battery health without telling you what it meant.

New home button for music and books apps

Apple introduced the Home button to Apple Music in iOS 17.4 Beta 1 and to the Books app in iOS 17.4 Beta 2. When you open either app and look at the bottom of the screen, the home button is on the far left. This button has been replaced by “Listen Now” in Apple Music and “Read Now” in Books.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, tapping the button will take you to a page with menus like Recently Played Songs and recommendations based on the artists you've listened to. When you tap this button in the Books app, you'll see menus like “Current Bestsellers” and “Start Reading for Free.”

Previous iOS updates added a home button to the Podcasts and Apple TV apps, so this change could be Apple's attempt to enforce uniformity across its apps.

Siri can send messages in multiple languages

In the first iOS 17.4 beta, Apple gave Siri the ability to send messages in multiple languages.[設定]>[Siri と検索]When you move to[メッセージの自動送信]replace[Siri によるメッセージング]Options will be displayed. When you tap “Messaging with Siri,” you'll see “Add a language.” Tap this to have Siri send you messages in other languages, such as Arabic, Spanish, or Thai. Apple writes that Siri will also read messages using the languages ​​in this list, but even if he selects one from this list, it will not change the primary language in which Siri listens and responds. Previously, Siri could only send messages in English.

New Apple CarPlay and Maps experience in select vehicles

Select Apple CarPlay-enabled vehicles will see a new map instrument cluster with iOS 17.4 Beta 4.

Stack Social/CNET

In the fourth iOS 17.4 beta, you'll see a new instrument cluster when using Apple CarPlay with Maps in certain supported vehicles.

“With supported CarPlay vehicles, Apple Maps offers a new instrument cluster experience that includes information about upcoming maneuvers,” Apple wrote online. “Users can switch their desired display type between the main screen and the instrument cluster screen by tapping the map settings button in the top right corner of the main map screen.”

However, Apple did not say which vehicles would support the new feature, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are the complete release notes for iOS 17.4 RC:

Emoji

New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shake head emojis are now available on your emoji keyboard.

18 people and body emojis now have the option to face in either direction.

apple podcast

Transcripts let you follow episodes with highlighted text in sync with audio in English, Spanish, French, and German.

Episode text can be read in full, search for a word or phrase, tap to play from a specific point, and combined with accessibility features like increased text size, contrast, and VoiceOver .

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Music recognition lets you add identified songs to your Apple Music playlists and libraries and Apple Music Classic.

Siri now has a new option to announce received messages in supported languages.

Stolen Device Protection supports options to increase security everywhere.

Battery health in Settings shows the number of battery cycles, manufacturing date, and first use for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Call Identification may display your company name, logo, or department name as verified by Apple.

Business updates in Messages for Business provide reliable information about order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, or other transactions you've opted-in to.

Apple Cash virtual card numbers allow you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't already accept Apple Pay by entering the number from Wallet or using Safari Autofill.

Fixes an issue where contact photos would be blank in Find.

Fixes an issue for dual SIM users where their phone number changes from primary to secondary and appears in the group they messaged.

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For more information about the security content of Apple software updates, visit the following website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

These are some of the new features that developers and beta testers will see in iOS 17.4 RC. This does not mean that these are the only features introduced in the next iOS update, or that these changes will persist when iOS 17.4 is generally released. At the moment, there is no exact release date for iOS 17.4, but Apple has hinted that it could be released in March.

For more information about iOS 17, check out all the new features included in iOS 17.3 and iOS 17.2. Also check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

